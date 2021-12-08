How well do you know container basics?

Containers are a necessity for organizations that run or develop their own applications, so it's important to know the basics before digging deeper.

While most IT professionals have some experience working with a container service, such as Kubernetes or Docker, a refresher of the basics is important to keep up with the evolving technology.

This container quiz focuses on the main elements of what makes up a container, a container image and the management process. It's easy to jumble all the components -- does anyone remember the difference between a container repository and a container registry?

Test your knowledge, and see how well you understand container technology.