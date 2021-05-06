Combine PowerShell and Docker to simplify testing across OSes

PowerShell's scope has expanded greatly over the years. Once exclusively used in Windows environments, the command-line interface now runs on any major operating system, across platforms and in containers.

Docker containers are among the more intriguing ways to utilize PowerShell today because developers and admins can use the combination to run multiple environments from the same system. In addition to all the normal advantages of running Docker containers, IT pros can use PowerShell in Docker to test scripts across multiple OSes without needing full installations.

Let's take a closer look at how that process might work.

How to run PowerShell in a Docker container To run PowerShell in a Docker container, you'll first need to install Docker. For the purposes of this tutorial, we'll run through these steps on a Windows 10 x64 computer, with Docker Desktop installed. With Docker installed, run the following command to pull the Docker image into a local repository: docker pull mcr.microsoft.com/powershell The output should look similar to Figure 1. Figure 1. Docker repository image pull. By default, this command will download a specific image, depending on which OS your host system runs -- Windows Server Core for Windows, Ubuntu 18.04 for Linux. However, you can get a particular image if you specify a tag. For instance, to get Ubuntu 18.04 with PowerShell, run the following command: docker pull mcr.microsoft.com/powershell:ubuntu-18.04 This will result in an output that looks like the one in Figure 2. Figure 2. Request Ubuntu 18.04 with PowerShell. With the image downloaded, run an interactive version of the PowerShell Docker container with the following command: docker run -it mcr.microsoft.com/powershell:ubuntu-18.04 The output should look similar to Figure 3. Figure 3. Run PowerShell Docker container. Then, verify that you are indeed running on Linux with the following command: $PSVersionTable The output will contain "Linux" in the OS string, as seen in Figure 4. Figure 4. PSVersionTable output. By running PowerShell in Docker, you have access to versions and OSes not on your host machine. As a result, you can test scripts in many environments without having to spin up full virtual machines. In this example, a Docker container was launched with PowerShell running on Ubuntu, while the host system was running Windows 10. A Windows admins could use this capability to test their PowerShell scripts and commands on a Linux-based OS. If you check the entire list of tags available, you end up with a huge number of options.

How to run a PowerShell script in a Docker container To run a PowerShell script on the container, you'll need to create a container with the selected image, copy the script to the container and then run it. First, write the PowerShell script intended to run in a Docker container. For the sake of simplicity, let's use a basic two-line script that outputs the current PowerShell version and then requests the time for the user's IP address: $PSVersionTable Invoke-RestMethod -Uri 'http://worldtimeapi.org/api/ip' This script is a call to the World Time API. Then, create a Docker container called "demo" with the following command: docker create -ti --name demo mcr.microsoft.com/powershell:ubuntu-18.04 And with that container created, copy the script to it with the following command: docker cp C:\scripts\time.ps1 demo:/root/time.ps1 Notice that the script is copied straight into the root user's profile. Then, run the Docker container with the following command: docker start demo To execute the script, run the following command: docker exec demo pwsh -command "/root/time.ps1" This should output the version of PowerShell on my Ubuntu container and the correct time based on the location of the public IP, which is shown in Figure 5. Figure 5. Ubuntu container PowerShell output.