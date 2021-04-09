Kubernetes basics: A step-by-step implementation tutorial

Containerization enables developers and system administrators to quickly deploy applications and scale them to their requirements, without downtime. With container orchestration and management, IT organizations can manage cloud-native and distributed applications, and package legacy applications for increased portability and efficient deployment.

Kubernetes, the de facto technology for container management and orchestration, is renowned for being complex to set up and implement. However, once it's up and running, it is highly configurable, and serves as the engine for an organization's modern IT efforts.

Let's get started with the key steps and Kubernetes commands for a basic Kubernetes implementation.

Kubernetes implementation steps In this tutorial, we'll create a single-node cluster that runs on the Windows 10 operating system. To install and set up Kubernetes on Windows, load kubectl and install minikube. The Chocolatey package manager helps in this process. A command-line tool, kubectl runs commands against Kubernetes clusters, while minikube is a tool that enables us to run a single-node cluster in a VM on a machine. Enter the command: choco install Kubernetes-cli minikube This will return an output that looks as follows: Now, run the following command and verify that kubectl is installed on your machine: kubectl.exe version --client You must see an output like in the following screenshot: TechTarget Next, spin up a worker machine -- or node -- in Kubernetes. It can be a physical or virtual machine. To do this, use the following command to start minikube: minikube start This will return an output as shown below: Since we are installing Kubernetes on Windows, use Hyper-V to launch a VM and set up a Kubernetes cluster on the VM. This completes the setup.

Running Kubernetes containers To start containers, use the Kubernetes command below to create a deployment. Provide a name for the deployment and the container image to deploy. Kubernetes will automatically pick Docker as the default container runtime. Here we use an image that will run the Nginx web server: kubectl.exe create deployment my-nginx --image nginx When a deployment is created, Kubernetes builds pods to host application instances. Enter get pods just after running the previous command to catch the ContainerCreating status as pods are deployed: kubectl.exe get pods This will complete in a few seconds and the container status should change to Running: Use the describe keyword with the deployment name, as shown below, to see more detailed information about deployments: kubectl.exe get deployment kubectl.exe describe deployment helloworld-nginx This returns results, such as number of replicas, desired state and timestamps: In this Kubernetes implementation tutorial, we run only one container or Nginx server, but sometimes it's necessary to accommodate increased workload and traffic. In that case, scale up the number of application instances. This can be achieved using kubectl scale deployment with a --replicas parameter: kubectl.exe scale deployment helloworld-nginx --replicas 4 Check the deployment. You will observe that four replicas of the application instance have been deployed: Now, check the Kubernetes pods; there should be four containers running on the node:

Deploy your app Now there is an application running in multiple containers with their own IP addresses. Next, expose them outside the cluster so that the application is accessible: Kubectl.exe expose deployment helloworld-nginx --port=80 --type=NodePort Verify this via the kubectl get services command. This will return a service type of NodePort to expose port 80 on each node of the Kubernetes cluster. This service is an abstraction layer that basically load balances and groups more than one pod in a cluster that shares an IP address. To open this application in a web browser, create a proxy to connect the local port to the cluster port, which we exposed using the NodePort service in the previous step: kubectl.exe port-forward svc/helloworld-nginx 80:80 This will look as follows: Go to the web browser and open http://127.0.0.1/ or http://localhost/ to see the homepage of the Nginx web server deployed in Kubernetes containers.

Test the Kubernetes control plane Lastly, test that the Kubernetes control plane, or master server, is able to maintain the desired state of the pods that run on the node server. To check this, use the following command to forcibly delete one of the pods that runs the application instance: kubectl.exe delete pod helloworld-nginx-67bb76cf46-mks6j This undesired state will be identified, and Kubernetes will immediately run a new instance of the application in a container: