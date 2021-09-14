Working with Docker Compose? Use environment variables

The word Docker is synonymous with containerized applications and image files, so it's easy to forget that the company that developed the technology, Docker, has built a complete container application environment and set of development tools.

Containerized applications are typically composites of components; each requires a software image and configuration file that sets up storage, networking, service dependencies and resource requirements.

Docker Compose simplifies the containerized-application deployment process by combining multi-container configuration into one file that IT admins invoke with a single command -- rather than a series of files and restrictive steps. To do this, Docker Compose uses environment variables, which are an abstraction layer -- found in every programming language -- that enables IT admins to adjust parameters without altering the underlying code. These environment variables enable IT to generalize their configurations to apply to a variety of contexts, making them more flexible and reusable.

Explore the Docker Compose tool, how it works, what it does and its use and syntax. Then, learn how Docker Compose uses environment variables to simplify container deployment management.

Intro to Docker Compose Much like the Docker runtime, Compose is not limited to the Docker Enterprise platform. Compose also works with Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS), Azure Container Instances (ACI) and Kubernetes. Additionally, Docker made the Compose specification, a cloud-agnostic community project that works with other packaging formats like Helm charts and Kubernetes YAML manifests. Furthermore, Compose can deploy applications on ACI, Amazon ECS and AWS Fargate, and can configure Kubernetes resources via the Kompose conversion tool. For example, the Azure integration enables developers to use native Docker commands to run applications in ACI via the Docker CLI or Virtual Studio Code extension. Compose is included in Docker Desktop for Windows and MacOS and can be installed manually on Linux via the Docker website. The Compose specification defines the following as the essential elements of a multi-container application Compose file: Services based on one or more container images and run within a Docker runtime to provide application functionality;

based on one or more container images and run within a Docker runtime to provide application functionality; Networks that provide IP connectivity and routing between containers;

that provide IP connectivity and routing between containers; Volumes that store persistent data that can be shared among containers via a filesystem mount point;

that store persistent data that can be shared among containers via a filesystem mount point; Configs that enable services to change behavior without an image file rebuild, via options stored in a file mounted to the container's file system; and

that enable services to change behavior without an image file rebuild, via options stored in a file mounted to the container's file system; and Secrets containing sensitive configuration information such as server certificates. Together, these components form an application project.

Compose file and syntax The following three steps are required to deploy applications with Compose: Define the application images and environment using a Dockerfile. Define and configure the components of a multi-container application using a Docker Compose file. Run docker-compose up to deploy and run the application. A typical, albeit simple, example of a composite application is a two-tier website consisting of a front-end web server, a back-end database server and an associated disk volume. When implemented with containers, this consists of the following: two services and related image files (web and database);

one secret (HTTPS certificate for the web front end);

one configuration (HTTP, also for the front end);

one persistent volume mounted by the database; and

two networks (front end to the internet; back end between the web and database servers). The YAML Compose file for this project looks like the following: services: frontend: image: awesome/webapp ports: - "443:8043" networks: - front-tier - back-tier configs: - httpd-config secrets: - server-certificate backend: image: awesome/database volumes: - db-data:/etc/data networks: - back-tier volumes: db-data: driver: flocker driver_opts: size: "10GiB" configs: httpd-config: external: true secrets: server-certificate: external: true networks: # The presence of these objects is sufficient to define them front-tier: {} back-tier: {} Compose files are typically named compose.yaml and use keywords defined in the specification. Runtime options can be set by command-line flags or environment variables in an env_file -- typically carrying a .env suffix.