When to use the Windows command prompt vs. PowerShell

There are two purpose-built options to manage a Windows client and server OS from the command line.

The most common and universally recognized is the command prompt. Cmd.exe has been an aspect of Windows since Windows NT and, to this day, every Windows professional should be familiar with it. However, the focus of Windows automation skills development should be on PowerShell. It is the newer and more powerful tool to programmatically manage all modern Windows versions, as well as a variety of other platforms.

Let's cover several examples of tasks that admins can accomplish exclusively with one of these tools, and then compare how they can perform the same tasks in either tool.

Tasks suited for the command prompt When it comes to using the venerable command prompt, commands like dir or cd are extremely useful. In a few situations, the best command to run in the command prompt is powershell. For instance, if running Windows Server Core, you have the SConfig tool. This is a Microsoft-written vbscript file that runs basic server configuration commands. For example, it runs commands to configure network settings or manage server features. You could learn how to run these in PowerShell, but it is useful to start with Server Core. For most other tasks, you'll get further by launching Windows PowerShell with powershell -- or if you have the open source PowerShell, pwsh. Another example of where to use the command prompt vs. PowerShell is in Windows Preinstallation Environment (WinPE) and Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Both can be configured to boot into a command prompt and provide many useful tools to prepare a device to be imaged or to troubleshoot a device with startup issues. In configuring WinPE, it's often a good idea to include Windows PowerShell -- unless you are trying to reduce your image size.

Tasks suited for PowerShell The most notable advantage of using PowerShell over the command prompt is PowerShell's extensibility. While you can create tools for both by writing scripts, the command prompt is limited as an interpreter. Though you could go the VBScript route and use the cscript interpreter, it is easier to write straight PowerShell and take advantage of modules, native .NET integration and the PowerShell pipeline. The most notable advantage of using PowerShell over the command prompt is PowerShell's extensibility. With extensibility and an object-oriented approach comes the opportunity to manage a range of platforms. PowerShell modules can manage most, if not all, of Microsoft's products, such as Exchange, SQL Server and cloud offerings like Office 365 and Azure Active Directory. PowerShell ships with a wide range of capabilities that aren't possible in the command prompt. All the *-Object cmdlets let you take objects and sort, group, select, compare, measure and tee them -- all without any special coding to support those features.