The remote workforce is redefining mission-critical apps

With remote workplaces being the new modus operandi for organizations and enterprises across the globe, IT teams must be ready to support legacy business and mobile tools as mission-critical applications.

A Gartner CFO survey from April 2020 found that 74% of CFOs will shift at least 5% of their on-site workforce to permanently remote positions. This transition from wholly on-premises staff to a long-term partially distributed workforce underlines the importance of mobile performance and consistent accessibility to digital tools.

In this article, we look at the implications of an expanded remote workforce and the steps IT should take to support application performance and availability of mission-critical applications.

Define mission-critical Organizations of all sizes have long relied on the term mission-critical to designate key compute, storage and networking resources as essential or top priority. These systems must operate continuously, and at a high-performance level, to ensure that a company achieves its goals. As businesses rely heavily on remote workplaces due to pandemic restrictions, they must recognize that applications require that same high level of performance integrity. Of course, the types of supported applications depend on the business sector, and operational needs vary. However, the requirements to be mission-critical are broadly applicable to include N+1 redundancy for resiliency and rapid recoverability if an application fails. As well as their work to maintain application copies and perform frequent backups, IT teams must provide 24/7 support and automated network monitoring to ensure high availability. Moreover, through increased operational automation, IT teams can update software, install patches and reinforce security more efficiently.

The challenge: Increased deployments and rising complexity Over time, applications have evolved to become essential for a variety of business processes, from unified communications to social media and analytics tools for marketing campaigns. The widespread adoption of mobility is a notable factor in this evolution. At the same time, end-user, business and networking tools enable rapid responsiveness and efficiency within remote work environments. Yet, the explosion of personal productivity tools and business applications has also increased operational complexity -- and produced a wide array of discontinuous tools. For example, the rise of shadow IT has led to new challenges that increase security threats, add to operational overload and risk corporate financial losses. Prioritize consistency and control to limit unauthorized deployments and avoid security failures or data loss. Frequently, legacy applications grow in complexity from purpose-built, limited user base tools to organization-wide deployments. However, these foundational applications often pose safety and scalability challenges -- particularly in terms of remote use -- and IT support must be ready to meet their growing sophistication.