Tackle Kubernetes observability with the right metrics

The containerization and microservices ecosystem is flooded with tooling options, but Kubernetes is still the most popular container management and orchestration tool. With Kubernetes, developers, teams and enterprises can deploy resilient and distributed container applications at scale.

Apart from how it simplifies the management of containerized applications and microservices, Kubernetes can be a double-edged sword. When organizations build multiple layers of abstraction, they also add more components and moving parts to monitor.

But before we jump into the what, why and how of Kubernetes observability, let's first define what observability is.

Observability is a property of the IT ecosystem that gives a comprehensive understanding of a system's infrastructure through monitorable metrics, logs and tracing data.

Monitoring, or metrics, gathers telemetry data from applications and services.

gathers telemetry data from applications and services. Logging captures detailed error messages, as well as debugging logs and stack traces for troubleshooting.

captures detailed error messages, as well as debugging logs and stack traces for troubleshooting. Tracing collects transactions between users or microservices in a single or distributed system that helps to trace an issue or performance bottleneck in a distributed or microservices-based ecosystem.

The benefits of Kubernetes monitoring The most effective approach to anticipate issues before they affect the application's health or availability is to monitor the current state and health of the application running on Kubernetes. But the growing adoption of microservices infrastructure, which is diverse and distributed, makes tracing issues difficult and complicates logging and monitoring. The ephemeral and transient nature of containers increases this challenge. Monitoring provides insights into Kubernetes, such as a high-level overview of cluster function, health, performance metrics and resource counts. This tool reports any deviations from the normal state -- and alerts admins to issues as early as possible to ensure necessary actions are taken before an outage or bottleneck happens. Monitoring Kubernetes also yields findings about resource utilization and the number of active nodes and pods. This data informs admins when to scale containers before a resource crunch or performance bottleneck occurs. It also provides historical data about resource consumption, so admins can tweak the resource limits to avoid overcommitting system resources and use the underlying resources more efficiently.

Key metrics to monitor in Kubernetes Monitoring Kubernetes involves surveying all main components: clusters, nodes, pods, deployments and services. Cluster metrics The health of the entire Kubernetes cluster is critical. Monitoring the cluster helps admins understand which resources the cluster uses for capacity planning, and the number of applications running on each node. These are some of the most useful metrics: Node status. Current health status and availability of the node.

Current health status and availability of the node. Node resource usage metrics . Disk and memory utilization, CPU and network bandwidth.

. Disk and memory utilization, CPU and network bandwidth. Deployment status . Current and desired status of the deployments in the cluster.

. Current and desired status of the deployments in the cluster. Number of pods. Kubernetes internal processes and components use this information to handle the workload and to schedule the pods. Pod metrics There are three main metrics to monitor at the pod level: Kubernetes metrics. These metrics apply to the number and types of resources inside a pod. But this metric also includes resource limit tracking to avoid running out of system resources. Additionally, these metrics ensure the continued, stable health and desired state of all pods running on Kubernetes.

These metrics apply to the number and types of resources inside a pod. But this metric also includes resource limit tracking to avoid running out of system resources. Additionally, these metrics ensure the continued, stable health and desired state of all pods running on Kubernetes. Container metrics. These metrics capture resource utilization at the container level, such as CPU, memory and network usage.

These metrics capture resource utilization at the container level, such as CPU, memory and network usage. Application metrics. Application performance monitoring oversees metrics like availability, end user experience and health. Such metrics include the number of active or online users and response times. An application usually exposes those metrics, but it varies between applications.