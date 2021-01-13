Manage cluster resources with Kubernetes requests and limits

A pod in Kubernetes can freely consume resources, such as CPU and memory, from the underlying system. But that doesn't mean it should.

IT teams define limits that restrict pods from using all the resources of the system. That way, there isn't any unfair distribution of resources across applications running on the pods.

To understand these configurable constraints, first let's examine requests and limits in Kubernetes. Both are applied at the pod level. The Kubernetes scheduler uses this information to determine where to place a pod.

Requests. A request is the minimum resources a container needs on a node to function properly. If there aren't nodes with sufficient resources to meet these requests, the pod won't be created.

A request is the minimum resources a container needs on a node to function properly. If there aren't nodes with sufficient resources to meet these requests, the pod won't be created. Limits. A limit sets the maximum amount of a resource that a container can use. If a container consumes more than its limit, then it's either throttled down (in the case of CPU) or the container is terminated (in the case of memory). Limits ensure containers don't consume more resource than they're assigned, which leads to resource exhaustion.

Choosing practical requests and limits Setting requests and limits correctly is critical to the Kubernetes cluster. But setting pragmatic Kubernetes requests and limits is not a straightforward task. It can also be unpredictable. Use trial and error to determine the appropriate limitations. There can't be a one-size-fits-all or optimal value for all containers. Resource consumption depends on the application and varies on a case-by-case basis. Ideally, maintain a 20% to 30% margin during request setup so that, even if slightly more resources are required than allotted, it can be managed easily. But don't overcommit resources, as it can result in performance bottlenecks on the node.

Setting requests and limits Setting up Kubernetes requests and limits on pods is as simple as applying the pod configuration file below, with requests and limits set for CPUs in "millicpu" and for memory in "MiB." apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: demo-pod spec: containers: - name: demo-container-1 image: nginx resources: limits: memory: "900Mi" cpu: "900m" requests: memory: "700Mi" cpu: "600m" Save the above YAML to a file named config.yaml and run the following command to create this pod: kubectl apply -f config.yaml --namespace=demo-namespace