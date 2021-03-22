Manage a multi-cluster Kubernetes deployment effectively

Kubernetes is the industry's de facto containerization strategy, but there are several deployment models available for a variety of missions.

A Kubernetes cluster consists of a master node and a series of worker nodes. These clusters contain the resources and Kubernetes elements necessary to orchestrate container deployment. Often -- particularly in hybrid and multi-cloud applications -- IT teams must deploy containers across multiple clusters and thus need a multi-cluster Kubernetes deployment.

True multi-cluster Kubernetes presumes that many clusters must act as a single, coordinated resource pool. But if the clusters don't support a deployment of common applications -- or only require minimal connectivity between cluster components -- then IT teams will need a different management strategy. The first variable to address is whether multi-cluster Kubernetes is even necessary for a given scenario.

What does multi-cluster Kubernetes look like? In Kubernetes, a multiple-cluster deployment that acts as a bridge to coordinate master nodes is called a federation. Each cluster has its own specific mission and manages its own deployments. Examples include the data center or cloud side of a hybrid cloud ecosystem, or individual public clouds within a multi-cloud ecosystem. But where IT organizations need cross-deployment, the federation layer provides it. Nonetheless, the IT team must provide some networking support to permit elements of all the clusters to intercommunicate. Google Anthos, for example, is an increasingly popular multi-cluster Kubernetes tool. A service mesh is one alternative to Kubernetes federation. Because it's a communications layer above Kubernetes and containers, a service mesh unifies user access to -- and service deployment through -- multiple cluster resources. Service mesh also links workflows between deployed components on any, or all, clusters. Furthermore, Istio -- an open source service mesh -- includes load balancing features that cross cluster boundaries. Let's address some key multi-cluster management issues regarding each of these deployment approaches.

Connectivity management Generally, any strategy for multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments recommends all clusters share the same IP address space to ensure all components are addressable. With a service mesh such as Istio, its Gateway configuration model can link clusters where a common IP address space isn't desirable. But the Istio control plane must connect to the Kubernetes API Servers in each cluster. Where IT teams use Kubernetes federation, users manage the gateway process between clusters themselves, so a single address space is preferred.

Deployment and redeployment A service mesh, provided it can access all clusters and connect workflows, largely avoids this management issue. The service mesh calls on Kubernetes for deployment and redeployment. Without a service mesh, the federation tool -- such as Anthos, Microsoft Azure Arc or another cloud provider's federation tool -- provides cross-cluster deployment and redeployment. For one or more clusters hosted in the public cloud, ensure that the multi-cluster management tool supports all the cloud providers in question.

Load balancing and fault recovery Multi-cluster Kubernetes strategies that rely on a service mesh include load balancing across the entire set of clusters, as such approaches provide the user on-ramp and manage inter-component workflows. With Anthos or public cloud multi-cluster tools, IT organizations must deploy a load balancer and expose it as a service. This becomes the destination for the implementation components deployed in the multi-cluster environment. Any given strategy will depend on the specific cloud or multi-cluster tool in use, as well as the cluster in which it's deployed. For each strategy, validate the load balancer's performance and latency, because different tools have significant variations.

Management policies for security and compliance The implementation of multi-cluster Kubernetes determines which security and compliance tools and practices an IT team must install and enact. However, the team must create per-cluster policies defined for security and compliance when protecting key resources or application APIs. Use namespaces in both service mesh and multi-cluster federation tools to set security and compliance policies. Service meshes, such as Istio, also provide service-level access policy control for asset protection.