Logging as a service isn't SIEM -- so what is it?

Logs represent a data center's vital signs: They are a record of the systems, devices, users, and application events and metrics that indicate the health, state and anomalies of an IT environment.

Individual OSes have collected systems and service logs since the earliest mainframes, minicomputers and Unix workstations. But once networks connected multiple machines into a LAN, individual logs only told part of the story. With a LAN, most log events resulted from -- and correlated with -- activity on other systems.

The rise of VMs, cloud services and containers multiplied the sources of log data exponentially. It created an explosion of forensic data that is intractable to use and understand without software assistance.

Log aggregation and management software arose to satisfy the need for log-specific data collection, organization, archival and analysis tools. Like many IT functions, log management software has evolved into a category of managed cloud services -- colloquially called logging as a service (LaaS) -- to handle the configuration, operation and security of these complicated systems.

Log management vs. SIEM Log management software is often confused or conflated with security information event management (SIEM) software. Both monitor and analyze system and application data, so vendors often blur the lines between the two categories, with many SIEM products including a log management module. Conversely, some log management vendors also have SIEM offerings that work with or supplement their logging products. The primary distinction between log management and SIEM is focus. SIEM tools prioritize data and metrics relevant to security, not the totality of an environment's system, user and application log output. Log management software and services provide a scalable, holistic platform to collect, manage, archive and analyze all of an IT environment's log output -- on premises and in the cloud. Figure 1. Overlap of log management and SIEM As Figure 1 illustrates, most log management platforms and LaaSes include these features: data collection from multiple sources;

data aggregation and collation;

policy-based data management and archiving;

storage scaling and management of hundreds of terabytes or more;

search -- RegExp, unstructured -- and filtering;

criteria-based alerts and notifications;

customized reports, dashboards and visualizations; and

data analysis, trending and anomaly detection. Administrators use log management to aggregate event data and telemetry from all sources in an IT environment so they can trace related activity across multiple systems. Logging as a service is merely the 'SaaSification' of log management. The collection of information from disparate sources is straightforward because log data is inherently portable, typically written to text files. Those files come in one of a few structured formats, such as syslog, JSON, common event format and extended log format, including the W3C ELF and comma-separated values (CSV). Logging as a service is merely the "SaaSification" of log management. LaaS can be achieved in several ways: First, as a comprehensive managed service. The vendor typically -- but not always -- rents out and manages the cloud infrastructure necessary to operate the service for the user. Some vendors offer both multi- and single-tenant infrastructure. The latter provides dedicated resources -- typically storage and databases -- with more stringent service-level agreements. The second way is as a hybrid DIY service. In this LaaS approach, users piece together several cloud services, with one or more software packages from a cloud marketplace, to create a complete log management system.