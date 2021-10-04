Kubernetes cost management approaches to save money

Outside of the cloud, few buzzwords have hit companies more than Kubernetes. While most companies struggle to understand what it is and what it can do for them, even fewer can spell it correctly. But they all have one thing in common: They need it for something.

Containers and Kubernetes have a place in IT and in many businesses, but they fit specific needs. So, if Kubernetes does meet your IT organization's needs, it's important to manage it properly to avoid much bigger, unexpected issues.

Manage expectations One of the first things to remember about any automation or process is that just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. One of the biggest drivers of cloud-related technology is automation and scaling to meet demand. The management of cloud, Kubernetes and containers is a combination of resource allocation, autoscaling and the right cloud instances. Management is not about the automation aspect -- that is part of the tool set -- but it's also not how IT teams manage Kubernetes. Instead, to manage Kubernetes costs, control resource use because that is tied to tangible, measurable costs. Cloud providers enable users to deploy containers in several different modes, from running on dedicated instances to using internal services. Which mode is up to the IT ops team, but in any deployment, they must balance cost and control, which requires limiting resources and right-sizing to start.

Right-size environments A right-size environment is one in which the number and types of resources available are suitable for whatever roadmap an IT organization is addressing with cloud, Kubernetes or containers. This setup requires careful resource management to control what is in use -- and what is available on standby for scaling and failover purposes. Start with right-sizing the environment. To prepare a single environment for the worst possible spike ignores the opportunity to establish autoscaling capabilities. However, that doesn't mean IT teams should choose the smallest possible platform, either. Allocation of large-scale resources costs money for unused capacity -- but sizing too small can create additional overhead, as well as delays and complexity in an application. Right-sizing an environment goes hand in hand with density and can be more of an art form than a strict set of numbers or rules. IT teams must balance all aspects of performance and complexity with costs. Always keep an eye on the potential reach of a failure because errors will occur, and too much density has a big effect.