Improve help desk workflows via stronger staff support

The cost of help desk maintenance and operation is always in play -- and in need of supervision. Retaining advanced subject matter experts on staff might result in rapid case resolution, but those experts are also expensive, which leaves IT organizations in the depths of a pros and cons list.

That doesn't mean that organizations should abandon content experts and a better ticket routing system. Rather, this aspect of staffing costs might illustrate why experts -- and training staff to become experts -- are the ideal approach to tiered help desk workflows.

Determine task cost The cost per hour for various IT positions is one of the easiest things to observe in a business. For example, if an engineer's salary is twice that of a help desk admin's, the cost savings is clear in instances of lower-difficulty problem resolution assignment. The problem lies in how managers handle ticket assignment and efficiency. For example, I once racked and stacked dozens of servers for a large project, which took about two days. At a previous employer, our level-two (L2) admins handled that process, not the level-three (L3) architects and engineers. However, my boss said everyone needed to take part in the spirit of fairness. While busy with this simple task, I couldn't work with the dozen other application owners to build out the virtual templates they needed. Some might think this perspective is pretentious, but I thought the time could have been better delegated. In prior experience, the L2 admins -- or desktop teams -- not only performed those tasks, they wanted and enjoyed them: It was a chance to showcase skills for a possible promotion to L3. And often they succeeded. The issue in this scenario was neither my annoyance nor the L2 personnel's experience level. The issue is how the manager split work between the team and department members. The decision to task all staff with the process cost the business notable staffing-related money and halted efforts on a larger project, eliminated training opportunities and even an opportunity to promote from within.