How to tackle container orchestration challenges

Container orchestration is an automated process that organizes the functions of containerized, modular components to build an application's infrastructure. This process automates container scheduling, deployment, scaling, monitoring, management and networking.

A container is a lightweight, executable application that isolates the applications from the environments in which they run. It comprises the necessary OS libraries and dependencies, such as executables, libraries and configuration files, to run an application in any environment.

Key benefits of container orchestration include the following:

automation

resilience

better productivity

improved security

lower costs

simplified operations

How does container orchestration work? There are several methodologies for container orchestration based on which tool admins use. Container orchestration tools communicate with a user-created YAML or JSON file that outlines the application configuration. The configuration file enables the tools to retrieve container images, create a network between them, store log data and mount storage volumes. Container orchestration tools also automate how containers are deployed in clusters, as well as identify the best host. Once a host is allocated, the orchestration tool manages the container throughout its life span using preset requirements.

The problems: Challenges of container orchestration Container image security Containers are built via reusable images. It is possible to reuse only some of their components, rather than build a new image from scratch. However, be aware that code, images and their dependencies are vulnerable to security threats. To mitigate this, implement strict scanning to determine security vulnerabilities. Admins should include a security mechanism in the CI pipeline, such as scanning code for vulnerabilities as a pre-scan job throughout the CI cycle. Choose the right container technology While container adoption has increased, a container tool's ecosystem has proliferated as well. Docker is not the only container platform, despite all the hype surrounding it. How should admins determine which container technology is best for their company? Select a container platform that is compliant with the server's underlying OS. As an example, to deploy applications on Linux, consider Docker or Linux-VServer. Selecting the right container tool is not easy. While choosing the right container technology for an organization might seem challenging, it is not an impossible task. Evaluate each tool, and choose the one that best meets the needs of the organization. Ownership It might be a challenge to determine who should oversee container orchestration. While the development team writes the code deployed into the containers, the operations team manages the deployed containers. DevOps can help bridge this gap successfully and connect these two teams. Security concerns A primary container orchestration concern is security. Container ecosystems are significantly more complex than other infrastructures. Developers should be security-conscious and ensure they protect the runtime and all components of their IT organization's technology stack. Containers present several security threats to the cloud infrastructure. Here are a few issues to keep in mind: Contrary to VMs, containers share the host OS on which they run. If admins don't configure and maintain the settings appropriately, both the container and its host are exposed to security threats.

While container orchestration automation has its benefits, it adds to the complexity because the attack surface might increase. That said, container orchestration platforms are not for securing containers. Their primary purpose is to orchestrate containers. Nevertheless, container orchestration is a critical component of overall container security posture. An organization's approach to container orchestration helps IT admins determine the safety of their organization's environment and the likelihood of a breach spreading from one container to the whole cluster. Additionally, a container orchestration strategy has a significant effect on the architecture used to deploy and manage containers and their environmental configurations. Cultural issues Cultural challenge is another concern admins must track and address. It should come as no surprise that culture is often at the crux of many technical challenges in the DevOps space. Container orchestration is complicated, as it requires heightened transparency and responsibility. If an organization wants to be successful in adopting containerized workloads, there should be open-mindedness; teams must be willing to accept shared responsibility and short feedback cycles.