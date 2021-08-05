How to keep Docker secrets secret

As the name Docker secrets implies, this service manages and secures sensitive information, such as application keys, certificates and API keys.

Too often, data is either baked into the image or stored in a repository for addition to an image at build time -- or copied in from a local source. But, if unwanted users can see that repository, they can probably detect those secrets. If unauthorized users can download a poorly built image, they only need to examine the layers to pull out potentially sensitive data.

The basics of secrets As a best practice for Docker secrets management, don't set sensitive configuration information at build time -- not least because hardcoding a password means that, when the password changes, the image must be rebuilt. It is also bad practice to leave secret information on the local disk. Docker has a built-in set of tools to manage and distribute the secret information as required -- and only to the containers allowed to access them. Docker secrets can also be version-controlled. A secret can be almost anything, but some examples include the following: SSH keys

Secure Sockets Layer certificates

API keys

encryption keys In short, this is any code or text that doesn't exceed the limit of 500 kilobytes. The actual distribution of secret data between nodes is managed by the Docker service. And the secret exists only for as long as the service runs in the container. The management nodes in Docker Swarm manage the secrets and encryption. Once the service stops, the secret is removed from the container, which ensures secrets aren't left behind and visible. Also, these secrets are created via the Docker secret tool set and can take plain text or a file as an argument. When used, the secrets are mounted as files that contain the information.