How to approach and instate automated IT documentation

As a coder, code documentation is often hated and avoided. It is easy to focus on the actual code and feel it will speak for itself in the future, or that you will go back and put the documentation in at the end.

At a code level, one move toward self-documentation is to use meaningful names, such as customer_name, customer_code and customer_street_address. But this rarely happens, and when changes are required, the new coders performing updates are left looking at information that makes little to no sense, and then they fail to document their own changes.

Luckily, documentation systems have matured, and newer approaches mean that manual documentation -- or forced documentation -- is not always required.

Choose the right tool Computer-aided software engineering (CASE) tools often come with a degree of self-documenting capabilities. These revolve around the capability to produce: data flow and entity models;

a top-level design document;

a requirement/model relationship document;

a functional and process description;

a set of test cases; and

system admin documentation. Do not view documentation as something to write and forget. Keep each as an up-to-date, living document. Along with this set of technical documents, there should also be: cost documentation

timelines

reports and metrics

help desk documentation

end-user documentation CASE tools must fit into how organizations approach tool development. The days of physical monolithic applications are passing, as the new world of highly virtualized, cloud-based platforms operating with VMs and microservices takes over. Cascade, or waterfall, approaches to project management have morphed through agile into the DevOps world of continuous development and delivery along with continuous improvement. This makes the continued updates of documentation both more difficult and necessary. Organizations must ensure any tools in consideration fit with their own approaches to the software development lifecycle. Admins must understand which parts of the documentation process can be automated and what will require manual intervention.