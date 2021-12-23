How do you debug a Kubernetes service deployment?

Kubernetes is complicated, with many components and variables that make it difficult to understand how, why and when something goes wrong.

Before panicking, remember the fundamental rules of troubleshooting:

Use historical data, such as logs, and observation to identify the root cause of a problem. When ascertaining the cause or trying a fix, change only one variable at a time. Before trusting a fix, confirm that it works under different conditions.

Understanding Kubernetes' many components and administrative commands is critical to execute the first rule successfully and to debug Kubernetes application and service deployments.

Survey the landscape Kubectl is the primary administrative tool for Kubernetes clusters and includes more than 30 commands. The command kubectl get reveals basic information about a particular resource. For example, kubectl get pods lists the available pods and their status, while kubectl get services lists the applications running as a network service on a set of pods. However, a more detailed option exists for troubleshooting: kubectl describes pods, also used as kubectl describes pod (TYPE/NAME), provides detail about container or pod labels, resource requirements, state, readiness, restart count and events. For example, an admin finds that get pods for an Nginx application shows a particular pod isn't running. Using describe pod nginx-app1-1370807587 shows the admin that the pod couldn't be scheduled, due to inadequate available resources. The following is a subset of returned output that demonstrates the problem: Name: nginx-app1-1370807587

Namespace: default

Node: /

Labels: app=nginx,pod-template-hash=1370807587

Status: Pending

ume populated by a Secret)

SecretName: default-token-4bcbi

Events:

FirstSeen LastSeen Count From SubobjectPath Type Reason Message

1m 48s 7 {default-scheduler} Warning

FailedScheduling pod (nginx-deployment-1370807587-fz9sd) failed to fit in any node

fit failure on node (kubernetes-node-6ta5): Node didn't have enough resource: CPU, requested: 1000, used: 1420, capacity: 2000 Inadequate resources are only one possible reason a pod might not work. Others include one or more downed nodes or connectivity problems with the internal or external load balancers.

Check the service status In Kubernetes, externally accessible applications are exposed as a service to define a logical set of pods and access controls. Services are specified by a name and the targetPort attribute. The Kubernetes controller assigns the service a cluster IP address accessible by Ingress proxies. Administrators can encounter a problem when deploying a Kubernetes application by creating the pod but not the service. Verify the service status with the following commands: wget -O- hostnames

kubectl get svc hostnames Either wget or kubectl could return an error like the following: Resolving hostnames (hostnames)... failed: Name or service not known. Or they could return this: No resources found.

Error from server (NotFound): services "hostnames" not found These responses indicate that Kubernetes has not created the service. To fix this problem, create and validate the service with the following commands. In this example, the service port number is 9090. kubectl expose deployment hostnames --port=80 --target-port=9090

> service/hostnames exposed



kubectl get svc hostname

Application deployments in Kubernetes The way in which Kubernetes exposes applications as outside services can confound troubleshooting. There are several abstraction layers separated by network load balancers, such as the following: Nodes host the containers used within a pod. As detailed by the Kubernetes documentation, containers within a pod communicate via the node's loopback interface -- 127.0.0.1 -- while pods in a cluster communicate via Kubernetes' internal cluster networking.

host the containers used within a pod. As detailed by the Kubernetes documentation, containers within a pod communicate via the node's loopback interface -- 127.0.0.1 -- while pods in a cluster communicate via Kubernetes' internal cluster networking. Services are network resources that expose an application running in pods to users and other services outside the cluster.

are network resources that expose an application running in pods to users and other services outside the cluster. Ingress provides application layer mapping via HTTPS to services for external users. Ingress controllers segregate traffic to different services using name-based virtual hosting. Open source Kubernetes supports AWS Application Load Balancer, the Ingress controller for Google Cloud and Nginx Ingress controllers. Third parties support the Envoy proxy and Istio service mesh. Network and service configurations are often why a Kubernetes application is unreachable. This could be due to the service interface not pointing to a pod and port. To create a service, use the kubectl expose command. For example, to create and check a service configuration for an Nginx application, use the following: kubectl expose deployment/nginx-app1

kubectl describe svc nginx-app1 The output of the describe command in this example is the following: Name: nginx-app1

Namespace: default

Labels: run=nginx-app1

Annotations: <none>

Selector: run=nginx-app1

Type: ClusterIP

IP: 10.0.162.149

Port: <unset> 80/TCP

Endpoints: 10.244.2.5:80,10.244.3.4:80

Session Affinity: None

Events: <none> A common error is not matching a service's targetPort attribute with the port that the container uses in the pod, specified as containerPort. A similar problem occurs if the service port isn't configured properly in the Ingress controller.