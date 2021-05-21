How cloud-native principles affect IT operations

Cloud-native development techniques are widely discussed, but there's not enough conversation about the operations implications of these cloud-native approaches. What must IT and network operations do differently from each other?

Cloud native describes applications that exploit cloud benefits, such as the following:

elasticity under variable load;

resilience in the face of failures;

reusability of components; and

hosting independence to support hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.

Delivering on these benefits demands contribution from both software development and cloud infrastructure -- including middleware tools.

Cloud-native technology is a symbiotic mixture of development practices, middleware, servers and network technology. It shifts thinking from application deployment to feature component deployments that are composed into applications. This shift must drive changes to development practices and users' overall conception of infrastructure or resources under operations control.

Consider your cloud provider carefully The first -- and perhaps largest -- operations implication of a cloud-native model is that you must plan for the cloud platform, rather than for applications. For cloud-native approaches to work, applications must use a common set of tools that supports deployment and redeployment consistently, regardless of where components run. The tools' capabilities and requirements imposed on software must then be communicated back to development teams. Applications require DevOps-forward communications between developers and operations, while cloud-native environments require OpsDev, or Ops-centric, thinking. To implement a cloud-native operations plan, follow these two steps: 1. Decide on a mechanism for microservice access. There are two broad options: API gateways or brokers and service mesh. API gateways are familiar to most organizations, but service mesh technology is more flexible and, in the long run, likely to offer the lowest operations burden. The more cloud-native adoption expected -- and the greater the speed of adoption -- the more likely it is that service mesh will be necessary. 2. Maximize resource equivalence. Like all software, microservices have software and hardware requirements. In cloud-native deployments, it's common to use orchestration features, such as Kubernetes' node affinities and taints and tolerations, to steer microservices toward suitable hosting points. OpsDev cooperation aims to establish a reasonable number of hosting classes into which all microservices must fit. Without this task accomplished, the process to steer pods to nodes is complex, expensive and error-prone. But the effort to maximize resource equivalence doesn't stop there. Hybrid and multi-cloud deployments need resource tools spread across different hosting platforms. Those platform differences should not affect hosting decisions, or your organization's resource pool will offer different performance characteristics across its various domains. Choose cloud services and features -- and local hosting capabilities -- with the goal of uniformity. Then, adopt a master orchestrator, such as Google Anthos or AWS Outposts, to manage deployment across all clouds and data centers.