CI/CD tutorial: How to set up a pipeline

Continuous integration and continuous deployment are an enormous benefit to any IT project. CI runs various validations continuously on a project's codebase during development.

For example, an application's CI pipeline might run a formatting check -- which highlights errors such as lowercase variables that should be uppercase -- unit tests or performance tests every time a developer commits new code. Continuous deployment refers to an automated deployment performed after a project passes all the validations set up in the CI portion of a CI/CD pipeline.

Continuous integration and continuous deployment complement each other. A strong CI pipeline that undergoes multiple stages of testing ensures that an application is valid, correct and ready for deployment. Success in the early testing stages triggers the continuous deployment stage and deploys the application once it meets the automated testing requirements. This process saves countless developer hours by testing and deploying applications automatically so developers can focus on writing new features. Let's look at a simple example of a CI/CD pipeline.

A CI/CD pipeline In this CI/CD pipeline tutorial, we'll use a simple Python web application. The application uses Flask, a popular Python web framework. For more information on Flask, visit the main documentation page. Our example project can be found in a dedicated GitHub repository. Let's walk through the different moving parts to understand how a CI/CD pipeline runs various tests and deploys the application. To start, the application serves an HTML page at the root of the web domain as seen in Figure 1. Figure 1. The HTML page Flask serves upon opening the application. This is a basic setup for Flask that defines one available route for the root of the web domain. This means the web application will respond only to requests at the URL example-domain.com/. On line 11, the application starts with app.run, a basic Flask call. The port is set on line 12, using an environment variable set outside of our application. The function os.getenv reaches out to the system running the Python application and finds the environment variable's value for the argument specified. In this case, it is PORT. The system running the Python application in this CI/CD tutorial is a Heroku server. The Heroku server sets the PORT environment variable to the proper port to run the Docker container on Heroku's web server.