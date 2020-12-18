4 Docker security best practices to minimize container risks

When it comes to container security, there are two key areas IT admins should emphasize: the container image and host. You can't, after all, secure one without the other.

At the end of the day, virtualized containers still run on a host system. A privilege escalation bug could compromise the security of the entire host and lead to loss of confidentiality, integrity and availability.

The good news is that IT admins can use freely available tools -- combined with a coherent build and test process -- to mitigate risks. To get started, embrace these four Docker security best practices.

Keep software up to date The first and most basic step toward a secure container deployment is to ensure the container host runs the most up-to-date programs. To do this with Ubuntu, issue the following command via an SSH session: sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade -y sudo reboot In addition, use the latest version of Docker. The versions that tend to ship with Docker distributions are usually woefully out of date compared to those shipped by Docker itself. To install the latest Docker edition in Ubuntu, add the Docker repository key, add the repository, and install Docker, as shown below: sudo apt-get install \ apt-transport-https \ ca-certificates \ curl \ gnupg-agent \ software-properties-common -y curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo apt-key add - sudo add-apt-repository \ "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu \ $(lsb_release -cs) stable" sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install docker-ce docker-ce-cli containerd.io -y Figure 1. Setting up the latest version of Docker in Ubuntu Another important step is to use a key-based login, rather than a standard password. This dramatically reduces the chance of an account compromise.

Use trusted container images One of the most trivial, but critical, Docker security best practices is to ensure the integrity of container images. Always confirm that publicly available images come from non-malicious and security-aware sources. If you can't trust a container image, don't run it -- especially not in production. Even with auditing, nothing is set in stone. Restrict usage to officially signed container images. To view official Docker Hub container images in a web browser, visit here. To ensure you get the official image, perform a Docker search -- using the docker search command -- before pulling the image in Docker Hub. For example, to find the official docker image for Ubuntu, use the command docker search ubuntu. This will show all the images that meet that criteria. If the official column has [OK] listed under it, as shown in Figure 2, it's the official image. Figure 2. Official images are noted in the Official column Another Docker security best practice is to enable Docker Content Trust to use and verify digital signing. Signed images do two things. First, they ensure image users get what they expect. Second, they confirm image integrity. To experiment with Docker Content Trust, use the following command. export DOCKER_CONTENT_TRUST=1

Implement scanning tools IT admins can also use several scanning tools to check Docker images for vulnerabilities. Those with a Docker Hub account can use the scanning functionality within the repository. Turn on the scanning capability in the Settings menu, as shown in Figure 3. This will automatically scan every uploaded image, and offer a report on the scan shortly after. Figure 3. Enable image scanning in Docker Hub To enable scanning functionality locally via the command line, use the docker scan command. This native feature relies on Synk.io to provide back-end scanning. Both docker scan and the Docker Hub repository scan highlight common vulnerabilities and issues. However, scanning through Docker Hub requires a Pro or Teams Docker account.