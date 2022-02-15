F5 distributed cloud security services strike a trendy chord

The notion of distributed cloud has gained traction over the last two years as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted companies to prioritize digital services to reach customers in various locations, and IT vendors are adjusting their offerings to accommodate the trend.

Distributed cloud refers to cloud computing services that take the physical location of computing resources into account -- in other words, that encompass both data center and edge computing to place digital services closer to end users, often at retail stores or other edge locations, as well as on mobile devices.

"By 2024, most cloud service platforms will provide at least some distributed cloud services that execute at the point of need," according to an August 2020 Gartner report.

As a result, specialist startups and open source projects such as Alkira, Prosimo and Skupper have sprouted over the last two years to capitalize on the distributed cloud buzz. Existing vendors such as Imperva and Akamai have added distributed computing tools as well, while Cisco's emerging technologies division is working on distributed cloud products, including API security tools.

IT security has separately become a critical issue for enterprises after years of escalating high-profile cyber attacks and critical vulnerabilities.

Most large enterprises are in a situation where they're [deploying] their applications based on what their applications need, [and] the ability to provide a consistent application security layer on top of that is difficult. Mike RothmanAnalyst, Securosis

Now, F5 has made its own entree into distributed cloud with this week's launch of F5 Distributed Cloud Services. While it has rivals in various aspects of distributed cloud security, it's also among the earliest established enterprise networking vendors to provide a production-ready product in the space.

The first of F5's new Distributed Cloud Services is Web App and API Protection (WAAP), which integrates both the front-end user interfaces and back-end data lake for distributed cloud security services, including the BIG-IP application delivery controller, web application firewall, NGINX web application server and API security tools F5 acquired in 2021 with Volterra. WAAP also includes bot protection F5 acquired with Shape Security in 2019. These services can be used with F5's existing distributed application hosting environments, which run on a set of data centers and points of presence that F5 customers can use to move edge computing services closer to end users.

F5 will add more services to the new platform, such as policy management that encompasses all these layers of distributed cloud, according to company officials.

F5's free tier services include support for a global application delivery network, or a set of network edge apps, hosted by F5; distributed denial of service mitigation; a Kubernetes gateway; application traffic management; and limited ticketing and email support.

Starting at $25 per month, the Individual plan adds web application firewall support, global load balancing, cloud and edge network security management, and standard support. Starting at $200 a month, the Teams plan also includes F5 network edge hardware, single sign-on, an uptime service level agreement and advanced support. F5 also charges for individual cloud infrastructure resources such as the number of endpoints required for load balancing, according to the company's website.

F5's distributed cloud security services encompass cloud, on-premises and edge computing deployments.