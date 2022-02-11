Observability data finds its way into BizDevOps

As BizDevOps finally arrives at mainstream enterprises, observability data acts as the glue between business users and IT teams.

BizDevOps refers to the alignment and deeper collaboration between business leaders, product managers and DevOps pros that has accompanied digital transformation. The concept was talked about for years before it moved from buzzword to real trend, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. As in-person interactions were restricted because of the virus, companies had to quickly move to digital business models to survive, and those that had already begun such a shift fared best through the pandemic's upheavals.

Now, the growing alliance between product managers and IT pros -- the earliest phase of BizDevOps to mature -- is drawing on IT observability tools for insights into digital customer experiences. But feeding such data into back-end business intelligence (BI) systems that keep upper management informed is still a work in progress for some, according to presenters at this week's Dynatrace Perform virtual event.

One presenter cited a passage from The Phoenix Project, a seminal book that laid out Agile and DevOps principles, as an inspiration for his BizDevOps approach.

"The outcomes are what matter -- giving insights to the business and allowing the business to be successful," said Bill Scheuernstuhl, senior performance monitoring engineer at health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (BlueKC), in a presentation. "We plan to expand our SRE role in 2022 to better work with the business and developers."

Some of this expansion has already begun at BlueKC; Scheuernstuhl and other engineers already curate monthly reports for business users, including the company's CIO, based on Dynatrace's Apdex application performance rating.

User experience monitoring focuses BizDevOps work For other companies that presented at Perform, BizDevOps draws most heavily on IT observability data when business and IT users must troubleshoot mobile and web applications for customers. Ford Motor Company, for example, used Dynatrace's mobile application and user-experience monitoring tools to address application crashes in its FordPass app last year. The app for iPhone and Android devices earned bad customer feedback initially because of frequent crashes, prompting Ford to assemble a small team of product managers and mobile engineers to improve its reliability. Mobile application monitoring and user experience data guided the team's work to address spikes in crashes as they occurred, said Michael Martinez, senior product manager at Ford, during a Perform presentation. "Within one year, we were able to reduce the number of application crash-affected users by more than 50%," Martinez said. "We were also able to decrease [the time it took to fix software issues] to a single release." While Ford brought together a specialized team for BizDevOps, a regional bank has opened up Dynatrace dashboards and data analytics tools for business managers to use directly. "All of us use our Infrastructure Command Center routinely, or the problem dashboards it drills down into, as do our business partners," said Jennifer Berner, vice president and product owner for enterprise monitoring at M&T Bank, based in Buffalo, N.Y. The Infrastructure Command Center pulls together synthetic monitoring data from Dynatrace to show the health of the company's most critical apps. Another tool shared by business and tech users at the company, the Branch Dashboard, pulls data from Dynatrace and the company's ITSM tool to highlight tech issues at the bank's retail and branch locations to support troubleshooting. This year, M&T plans to allow business administrators to create their own synthetic monitoring configurations for applications, Berner said.