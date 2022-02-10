Dynatrace hands observability-as-code reins to DevOps

New self-service observability-as-code features from Dynatrace put developers in control of how their production apps are monitored, but in some shops, getting developers to use such features can be a tricky sell.

Dynatrace users got their first look at a multi-pronged set of updates to the vendor's configuration APIs, Monaco command-line interface (CLI) and Cloud Automation product during the Perform virtual event this week. The updates, branded Software Intelligence as Code, expand the number of Configuration API settings developers can access through the Monaco CLI, and add access control guard rails that limit which production resources developers can configure.

Observability as code isn't entirely new to the market or to Dynatrace. Dynatrace application performance management (APM) rival New Relic offers alerts-as-code, while other competitors such as Splunk's SignalFx and Datadog automate observability tooling deployments as code through partnerships with HashiCorp Terraform. Dynatrace has offered observability-as-code features that integrate service-level objective (SLO) data into application testing pipelines since the heyday of its legacy AppMon tool, which the vendor replaced with the Dynatrace platform in 2019.

Within this week's Software Intelligence as Code release, some pieces, such as configuration security policies, were already available in preview last year, while others remain slated for delivery within the next 90 days.

"We are in [the process] of moving to an entirely new API framework," said Stefan Greifeneder, senior director of product management at Dynatrace. "We are applying this approach to more API endpoints, and within the next 90 days, we will have covered most of these. Sample endpoints include containers and processes, web and mobile applications, server-side services, tagging, alerting, notification profiles and synthetic monitors."

Other Dynatrace officials said this week's launch of Software Intelligence as Code, based on open source Monaco, is analogous to last year's general availability of its Cloud Automation platform, based on its open source Keptn project.

"While our efforts on open source and openness remain, our APIs and the command-line interface [Monaco] are ensured to keep up-to-date by our architecture -- with common declarative settings," said Wolfgang Heider, principal product manager at Dynatrace, in an online Q&A during the virtual event.

Dynatrace observability-as-code updates extend existing tools to accommodate developer self-service up to and including enterprise production.