Weaveworks Magalix buy points to GitOps beyond Kubernetes

GitOps platform vendor Weaveworks made a tuck-in acquisition of a small policy-as-code startup this week, but its ambitions for the combined companies are anything but modest.

The company, Magalix, headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., was acquired for an undisclosed sum by Weaveworks, U.K.-based commercial backers of the Flux CD GitOps tool. Magalix markets policy-as-code tools based on the Open Policy Agent (OPA), an open source framework that isn't limited to use with Kubernetes -- and that's not a coincidence, according to Weaveworks execs.

"Our plan is GitOps beyond Kubernetes," said Alexis Richardson, CEO at Weaveworks. "A lot of customers are saying, 'When I deploy my application, Kubernetes is at the center of it, but it's not only Kubernetes -- help me fix that, as a whole solution.' That's where we're going next."

Envisioning a 'GitOps data center' GitOps is primarily a set of organizational practices that base application and infrastructure management in version-controlled code repositories. Thus, GitOps practices don't technically require Kubernetes and container environments to work. In fact, some industry watchers have seen such practices in use already, even if they aren't labeled as such. The pattern described by GitOps is definitely not only applicable to Kubernetes. James GovernorAnalyst, RedMonk "Development shops do things that look like GitOps, even if they don't call it GitOps, without explicitly targeting Kubernetes platforms," said James Governor, an analyst at RedMonk. "The pattern described by GitOps is definitely not only applicable to Kubernetes." The time is ripe for GitOps to propagate beyond Kubernetes, Governor said, and for declarative, policy-based management to take hold in enterprise IT. This shift will be spurred by the trend toward centralized DevOps platforms, ongoing concerns about cybersecurity and the equally hot topic of cloud resiliency in the wake of a high-profile AWS outage in December, according to Governor. "I could have guidelines [in code] to say, 'Hey, maybe U.S.-East-1 isn't the best place to run this,'" Governor said. "Or, 'Hey, this service is now doing X number of transactions and maybe even dollars, you need to think about making this multi-region' -- those sorts of questions." However, most of the best-known GitOps tools available now are oriented around Kubernetes, Richardson said. This is because the container infrastructure orchestration framework is built using declarative YAML code, which lends itself easily to GitOps workflows. Some existing infrastructure-as-code and policy-as-code tools such as HashiCorp's Terraform and AWS' CDK, as well as OPA, can be used outside of containers, but in Richardson's view, technical tools in this area still have some maturing to do. "There's a lot of room for other things that add self-orchestrated management [to declarative code], which we'll see coming into the market very soon," Richardson said. "Just as a few years ago, we went from having Linux to the a concept of a read-only operating system for containers -- a so-called container OS, we're not far from having a GitOps OS, which will be a completely config-driven, self-managed, self-healing image ... and one day in the future, a completely automated GitOps data center." GitOps is often associated with Kubernetes, as seen here, but the workflow is increasingly being applied beyond the container orchestration framework.