Deutsche Telekom preps Kubernetes 5G core with GitOps

Kubernetes infrastructure was only the most basic part of Deutsche Telekom's plans for a new cloud-native 5G core service; as the telecom prepares for launch, its IT teams say GitOps is just as important.

GitOps refers to a set of organizational practices and technical tools that store both application code and infrastructure as code files in the same Git version control repositories. Under this approach to IT infrastructure automation, the state of production resources is in constant sync with a desired state expressed in code. GitOps has reached enterprise mainstream use thanks to the ubiquity of containers and Kubernetes, which naturally lend themselves to managing apps and infrastructure via code, but the two are not one and the same.

5G mobile network technology, which offers high performance and low latency, is expected to facilitate a major increase in how much data wireless networks can transmit. This will enable new types of business applications, especially in fields such as internet of things and edge computing.

"Running a Kubernetes-based application does not mean it's cloud-native," said Michal Sewera, squad lead for Deutsche Telekom (DT) cloud-native 5G core project, called 5G Standalone (SA). "Cloud-native, for me, means that you're able...to survive rolling updates [and] system upgrades without impacting customers, [and] being able to completely detach your mindset from underlying hardware."

GitOps fuels 5G network speed DT first began to plan core telecom services that would run on its Kubernetes platform, which it calls "Das Schiff," or "The Ship," in 2019. In part, this came about because server virtualization vendors and the Kubernetes open source community had improved support for Network Function Virtualization (NFV), a set of software frameworks that allow virtual machines to support high-performance network devices, such as routers and load-balancers, that previously required specialized hardware. DT also had to wait for telecom software vendors to update their apps to support VMs and containers. By late 2019, DT had moved conventional IT applications on Das Schiff, but hosting 5G SA there presented a unique challenge beyond NFV's ability to emulate hardware-based performance. The company's software applications and software-defined infrastructure updates, too, had to move faster. "One second in 5G is like forever," Sewera said. "It's a huge difference compared to any other IT application, not only from the perspective of [sensitivity to] outages, but especially if you think about the runtime integration where thousands of nodes are connected and you need to reply in milliseconds." As it built Das Schiff, DT's infrastructure team had begun to work with the open source Flux CD GitOps tool to manage its Kubernetes clusters, which now number in the hundreds, with an eye toward an eventual fleet of thousands. When Sewera's team started planning to move 5G SA to Das Schiff in 2020, it found GitOps an indispensable part of making that leap. While very infrequent manual intervention is required from DevOps and IT infrastructure teams, a GitOps workflow means Das Schiff is largely self-updating for the entire lifecycle of each application, automatically syncing production environment resources and configuration with changes expressed in code, and less prone to the human errors that come with manual testing and deployment. "You're doing a very small increment of change on everything, and there is a concept which I call non-stop acceptance testing, which means that there is no longer a fixed point of time where your app is frozen [for testing]," Sewera said. "There would be no [other] way to control quality...and immediately react to a customer demand."