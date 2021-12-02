Google changes tune on Knative, applies to CNCF

Google submitted its Knative serverless Kubernetes project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation this week, an about-face from its stated plans two years ago that prompted speculation about the project's future.

Knative, launched by Google in 2018 and co-maintained by partners IBM, Red Hat, VMware and SAP, adds an event-driven abstraction and management layer to Kubernetes clusters that allows developers to ship container images to clouds for deployment without having to pre-configure Kubernetes clusters. The project underpins the Tekton event-driven CI/CD pipeline tool and Google's Cloud Run serverless Kubernetes service. IBM Red Hat OpenShift also integrates Knative and Tekton as OpenShift Serverless and OpenShift Pipelines, respectively.

Google disclosed in 2019 that it had no plans to submit Knative or its Istio service mesh project to an open source foundation for governance, as it had when it donated Kubernetes to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in 2018. The announcement caused unrest at the time in the open source community, where many community members had expected these projects to follow in Kubernetes' footsteps. Istio competitors, especially, were able to capitalize on doubts about Istio's governance after Google launched its own Open Usage Commons foundation to govern the service mesh project's trademark.

This week's decision to submit an application for incubation status for Knative to the CNCF similarly set IT industry watchers abuzz about what that move means for Knative's future. If Knative succeeds as an open standard, it could allow for cloud portability at a higher level of abstraction than the Kubernetes cluster infrastructure, potentially supporting multi-cloud compatibility between "scale to zero" services similar to Google Cloud Run.

"Google ... may be seeing increased momentum in this space to solidify the open source implementations around scale to zero and isolation technology for containers," said David Strauss, founder and CTO at Pantheon Platform, a web operations platform in San Francisco that runs primarily in Google Cloud Platform, including Google Cloud Run. "They might have been worried that if they didn't actually cement Knative as the solution that people use by increasing its stature through CNCF, other things might ascend."

On the other hand, Strauss said, it could be a sign that Google didn't find Knative worthwhile to keep to itself, and that it instead prefers to offload its development to the open source community and move on.

"It could have a standardizing effect on the industry or this could be offloading [a project] that's targeting use cases that are increasingly supplanted by high-level cloud products like AWS Fargate," Strauss said.

While Strauss's company is committed to Google Cloud, he said he would like to see Knative emerge as a new cloud portability standard.

"We're not apt to split our workloads between the clouds that much, but that's for commercial reasons right now, primarily," he said. "The more clouds support a Knative-compatible runtime, the more confidence we can have that using that sort of technology on Google Cloud is not lock-in for us."