AWS DevSecOps tools build in advanced features

Industry observers expect that enhanced features for native AWS DevSecOps tools will spur innovation and keep prices competitive throughout the tech industry.

DevSecOps refers to an emerging organizational practice that builds IT security into the application development process in its early stages. Vendor specialists such as GitLab, GitHub, CloudBees, JFrog and Atlassian offer DevSecOps features such as secrets detection and security vulnerability tie-ins built into DevOps toolchains.

The updates to AWS DevSecOps tools this week came amid a flood of news releases during the cloud hyperscaler's annual re:Invent conference. The AWS CodeGuru Reviewer tool, which uses machine learning to identify bugs in Java and Python code, can now automatically detect secrets such as passwords and API keys when they appear in code, and guide developers on how to move that sensitive data to AWS Secrets Manager instead. This feature, CodeGuru Reviewer Secrets Detector, is available free for existing CodeGuru users.

AWS also rolled out a revamped AWS Inspector security monitoring tool this week, which uses the familiar AWS Systems Manager agent rather than a separate deployment mechanism to simplify administration. The overhauled AWS Inspector adds automatic resource discovery for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and Amazon Elastic Container Registry repositories and can trigger automated security vulnerability remediation on AWS resources through Systems Manager and EC2 Image Builder.

The new version of the tool also integrates with DevSecOps workflow tools such as Atlassian Jira via the Amazon EventBridge serverless event bus. The new AWS Inspector includes a 15-day free trial; pricing after that varies according to the number of EC2 instances and containers users scan each month, starting at $1.25 per instance.

None of these updates is an industry-first, but for companies committed to AWS as a cloud provider, these changes could help IT teams consolidate the number of separate tools they must manage and get a faster start on DevSecOps.

"Most new AWS services are behind in features and functionality compared to DevOps vendors who solely focus on one product," said Larry Carvalho, an independent cloud computing consultant. "However, for those needing a quick start, AWS DevOps services provide quick time to value."

Even for users that stick with third-party products that offer multi-cloud support, an increasingly crucial feature for independent DevOps software vendors, the fact that more advanced DevSecOps features are now available natively -- and relatively cheaply -- from a cloud platform will hold specialist vendors' feet to the fire on pricing and innovation, analysts said.

"Any time cloud providers release new solutions, it sets the bar for commoditization in the industry," said Stephen Elliot, an analyst at IDC. "If you're a vendor in those markets, you have to be 10 times better than that."

For many large enterprises, it won't necessarily be a zero-sum decision between different DevSecOps tools and vendors, Elliot added. Most companies will use multiple tools, and teams focused on AWS deployments may find AWS-native DevSecOps tools easier to use than third-party software, he said.

However, increased competition is also generally good news for IT buyers when it comes to pricing, Carvalho said.

"Competition makes sure that customers have options while keeping the vendors on their toes to stay ahead of AWS both in price and functionality," he said.