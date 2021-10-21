Splunk SOAR low-code tool bridges IT automation gaps

Amid a rash of high-profile cybersecurity breaches, vendors such as Splunk are racing to polish their security orchestration tools for a growing audience.

This week, Splunk's cloud-based security orchestration and response (SOAR) tool broadened its low-code IT automation features in a move meant to increase the product's appeal in a crowded and cutthroat IT security market. The new Splunk SOAR App Editor offers a centralized low-code UI where users can create and edit apps that orchestrate integrations with third-party tools. Previously, such custom apps could be created only by engineers deeply familiar with the Python programming language and cloud-native infrastructure tech.

Trying to do SOAR and then having to go get a Python expert doesn't make any sense. Christopher KisselAnalyst, IDC

"The low-code/no-code approach is fundamental," said Christopher Kissel, an analyst at IDC. "Trying to do SOAR and then having to go get a Python expert doesn't make any sense. You have to be able to drag and drop or have prompts for different filters and fields."

Low-code and no-code interfaces are especially relevant as companies migrate to cloud and increasingly rely on remote work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic while contending with increased security threats, Kissel added.

"Last year when people immediately had to establish working groups to get to VPNs and certain applications, and you couldn't do it through a monolithic Security Operations Center, it was an important use case for SOAR," he said. "Low-code and no-code [interfaces] give that speed and agility."

Lockheed Martin puts Splunk SOAR to work on IT automation For one major Splunk SOAR customer, that speed and agility were put to use by a DevOps team for both security and non-security tasks alike. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp., based in Bethesda, Md., previously used a set of homegrown scripts coded in Python to link Splunk SOAR, ServiceNow IT service desk and Ansible IT automation software via AWS Lambda functions to automatically update infrastructure in response to Splunk monitoring alerts. It also used the integrations to automatically address endpoint issues such as failed Windows drivers on employee workstations via a digital experience management utility called Tachyon. "There was nothing wrong with it, except [it took] 448 lines of code," said William Swofford, cybersecurity systems engineer at Lockheed Martin, in a Splunk .conf presentation this week. "We had to be static for that use and that use only -- to reuse that code would have been a little difficult. We could have done it, but we would've had to do a lot of work to do so." With the new low-code Splunk SOAR App Editor, however, Lockheed engineers were able to re-create those integrations using a drag-and-drop interface without writing any code, which provides a path for the average technical person at the company to develop sophisticated IT automation workflows, according to Swofford's co-presenter, David Walker, chief architect at Lockheed. Moreover, other teams will more easily be able to reuse those custom apps for their own purposes, according to Walker. "Sharing of code, visual code, being able to reuse [things] quickly -- that was key," he said. "Why re-code when we can reuse?" Lockheed Martin Splunk SOAR App Editor presentation