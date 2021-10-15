OpenSSF adds $10M to software supply chain security effort

The Linux Foundation's effort to improve software supply chain security standards got an infusion of funding this week from major IT vendors and other corporations, as the tech industry remains mired in a cybersecurity crisis.

The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) was founded a year ago within the Linux Foundation to host working groups dedicated to software supply chain security. This week, it announced it had raised $10 million in annual funding commitments led by Amazon, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Facebook, Fidelity, GitHub, Google, IBM, Intel, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Oracle, Red Hat, Snyk and VMware.

"As software developers, we tend to assume that we're building on a set of known good developer tools," Brian Behlendorf, who was appointed the OpenSSF's general manager this week, said in a KubeCon press conference. "There's all sorts of things we take for granted, which has led to [the software supply chain] becoming the new vector of attack for major compromises."

Discussions within OpenSSF in the year since its founding have included the development of technical software security specs, such as the SPDX software bill of materials ISO standard, and supply chain security evaluation rubrics, such as Supply-chain Levels for Software Artifacts. A GitHub app, called Allstar, that enforces security policies within code repositories also resulted from OpenSSF's efforts. The group created three developer training courses on secure software development fundamentals and a security certification program for open source projects called the Core Infrastructure Initiative Best Practices badge.

Other initiatives within OpenSSF include standards for scanning open source project code for malicious components, a repository of detailed security review records for open source software, a security scorecard system to indicate to users whether open source dependencies are safe to use and a guide to coordinated security vulnerability disclosure for open source projects. Newer initiatives include a digital identity attestation working group and plans to aid in the development of a Linux Foundation software attestation project called Sigstore.

"Officially, Sigstore is part of the Linux Foundation as a standalone project, [but] we are heavily affiliated with the OpenSSF, and a lot of discussions about the project happen there," said Dan Lorenc, a founding contributor to Sigstore and CEO of software supply chain security startup Chainguard Inc., in an interview. "The initial design discussions and brainstorming for Sigstore happened in the OpenSSF's Digital Identity Attestation Working Group, and the Sigstore founding team is also on the OpenSSF Technical Advisory Council."