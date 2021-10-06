VMware Tanzu super users mull Cloud Foundry-Kubernetes meld

Early adopters of VMware's Cloud Foundry platform reflected on a year of uncertainty and their hopes about the VMware Tanzu roadmap during VMworld this week.

Before there was VMware Tanzu, there was Pivotal Cloud Foundry, which built a loyal enterprise user base until Kubernetes rose to prominence. Among these users was an advisory group of "super-users" called Vanguard. The group's 250 members in the U.S., Europe and Asia still meet weekly to discuss the PaaS platform and its future. They have seen seismic changes in the last two years.

These upheavals began with VMware's acquisition of Pivotal in 2019. Since then, VMware has rebranded Pivotal Cloud Foundry as Tanzu Application Service (TAS), introduced and then scrapped an effort to merge Cloud Foundry's developer interface with Kubernetes infrastructure, and then, last month, rolled out a purely Kubernetes-based Tanzu Application Platform (TAP).

"Late last year, there was a lot of concern within the Vanguard about the ongoing support for Cloud Foundry," said Greg Meyer, distinguished engineer at Kansas City-based healthcare IT firm Cerner Corp. and a Vanguard member. "I was one of the vocal folks in here, because I think a lot of the messaging that they were giving us in ... presentations seemed to be very much focused toward, 'Hey, we're putting all our eggs into Kubernetes.'"

While Meyer said he was concerned VMware would try to push Cloud Foundry loyalists toward Kubernetes, he also said he understood the market appeared more interested in the newer container orchestration platform.

"Kubernetes has a lot of maturity, why go and try to support ... something that's probably starting to show its age, when you've got something else [with] a lot more support around it?" he said. "So I get why they did that."

VMware reps were able to reassure Meyer and other Cloud Foundry users that they'd continue to support TAS despite a clear push toward Kubernetes. VMware officials also said last month that while the first attempt to combine the Cloud Foundry "cf-push" developer experience with Kubernetes wouldn't reach general availability, they hadn't given up on combining the two eventually.

Meyer and other TAS users said this week they're open to considering Kubernetes in the future.

"As a platform operator, I see the need to offer Kubernetes to my customers," said Jonathan Regehr, a Vanguard member and platform architect at consumer electronics vendor Garmin, based in Olathe, Kan. "The idea of running two separate platforms brings with it a high cognitive load."

Whatever form VMware TAS takes in the future, however, the Cloud Foundry developer experience remains sacrosanct to users such as Meyer.

"It should be just as easy," he said of the future VMware Tanzu developer interface. "There are a lot of pieces at the operator level that developers shouldn't have to worry about."