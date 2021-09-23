Logistics firm refreshes SecOps, replaces EDR with XDR

A freight logistics company undergoing digital transformation overhauled its SecOps tools, which led it to embrace an extended detection and response tool for security monitoring and incident response.

This transition for the company, Flexport, began in 2019, when its IT team started to reassess its SecOps tools, from overall security information and event management (SIEM) to endpoint detection and response (EDR) for employee laptops and workstations. The motivation for the refresh was twofold: some dissatisfaction with existing tools and a move to AWS cloud infrastructure that called for new ways of managing IT security operations.

"Shortly before I joined, we only had a single AWS account. [Then] suddenly, we had a dozen," said Taylor Merry, who joined Flexport in 2019 and is director of security operations at the freight logistics and supply chain company in San Francisco. "We had some tooling there, but it wasn't really a good fit for us at our stage and maturity level."

Flexport replaced its previous SIEM tool with a product from Sumo Logic and added antimalware support with SentinelOne. Along the way, Merry met the founders of a security monitoring and incident response vendor called Uptycs. Soon, Uptycs would take the place of Flexport's previous EDR tool. The firm would also begin using Uptycs to replace its RedLock cloud security posture management (CSPM) tool.

"It's a great tool, a great platform, but it's coming with an enterprise price tag," Merry said of RedLock, now part of Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud suite. "We might be back in a couple of years when we have a bigger team and the need for some of the more advanced capabilities that that platform provides, but it just wasn't a good fit for us."

