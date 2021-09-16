ServiceNow platform updates target hybrid team workflows

ServiceNow has released a new version of its Now Platform that aims to improve employee workflows in hybrid work environments.

At the heart of the latest version, code-named Rome, is the Employee Center, designed to be a digital command center for organizations managing hybrid workforces. The offering helps to cut down on the time it takes for employees to get information they need from various departments across an enterprise such as IT, human resources and procurement.

A second new offering, called Employee Journey Management, helps guide employees through a number of tasks that cross over multiple departments including onboarding, work transitions and offboarding. The product also makes it easier for HR managers to personalize resources and plans when developers are using no-code tools and do so all on a single platform.

Inspiration for focusing on employee workflows, as opposed to ServiceNow's traditional focus on IT workflows, was the goal of reducing occasional fatigue some users have experienced in working remotely over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has gone on much longer than anticipated.

"When we flipped to a hybrid work environment, we thought it would be six weeks of inconvenience and then be back to normal," said Dave Wright, ServiceNow's chief innovation officer. "But as it turned into a much longer situation, in developing Rome, we focused more on employees, not to unlock more productivity, but reduce the fatigue of remote employees doing repetitive tasks by automating them. It gives them a choice in how they want to work."

However, one analyst noted that repetitive tasks or general burnout aren't to blame for employee turnover.

"Burnout isn't the main reason for turnover," said Larry Carvalho, principal consultant at Robust Cloud LLC. "Higher-paying alternatives and work-life balance are reasons for turnover. To say a better HR application experience reduces burnout is a wild assumption."

Taking a tool positioned for IT service desks and extending it to non-IT workloads is something that maybe has caught ERP vendors unawares. The Oracles and Salesforces may have to play catchup. Charles BetzPrincipal analyst, Forrester Research

Redesigned interface Using new AI technology, along with capabilities already built into the Now Platform, ServiceNow said the new release can more easily pull information together from multiple departments targeted at individual employees. Knowing users start their search for new internal information in the same way they use Google, the new product's interface accommodates that tendency. "We have redesigned the homepage to bring search to the forefront to ensure that the AI search capabilities we launched earlier this year are right there when employees first log in," said Scott Smith, technical product marketing manager at ServiceNow. "It's helps put information at their fingertips faster," he said. One analyst agreed that the nature of the improvements aimed primarily at remote employees is well timed as the pandemic drags on with no clear end in sight. Making the Now Platform more collaborative across departments and providing employees with an experience that makes them feel in closer touch with colleagues can create a more collegial corporate environment. "At the moment, this is a pressing problem for companies large and small," said Charles Betz, principal analyst with Forrester Research. "The moment is now for enterprise customer service management vendors in this new environment to act on this. [ServiceNow] and their competitors have ample opportunity to capitalize on this."