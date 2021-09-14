Progress steers Chef InSpec toward CSPM

With a period of post-acquisition upheaval now behind it, Progress Software said Chef InSpec will be the focus of its new long-term strategy for the IT automation company.

Progress bought Chef in September 2020 for $220 million, which was followed by major staff changes throughout the company, from sales and marketing to customer support and engineering, according to Sudhir Reddy, who was global vice president of engineering at Chef since 2016 and is now vice president of engineering of the Chef business at Progress.

"We went through turmoil in the first three quarters," Reddy said in a virtual Q&A session at ChefConf on Sept. 8. "All of those teams have, to some extent, rebuilt."

Progress did not disclose how many of Chef's original employees it has retained, but Reddy was one of the few longtime Chef executives visible at the company's user conference this year.

During conference sessions, Chef customers also spoke candidly about the struggles the companies went through after the acquisition.

"Initially, I was a little concerned. ... I'd never heard of Progress before, and I was concerned about losing some of the key engineers that I knew," said Lance Albertson, director of the open source lab at Oregon State University, during a keynote presentation. "I wasn't sure what was going to happen with the products, if things were going to just go into maintenance mode ... and some of the communication could have been done a bit better."

In particular, the community around the Chef Habitat application deployment automation project seemed to come to a near stop following the acquisition, Albertson said; although, activity has since resumed. He added that he's been especially pleased with Progress' attention to adding more code coverage to Chef's Test Kitchen integration testing.

Brittany Woods, manager of the server automation team at tax prep company H&R Block, also found the post-acquisition transition difficult.

"In the beginning, for the community, it was kind of a big blow," she said during the keynote session. "[We lost] a lot of the engineers we've networked with for years that have been part of the product ... but it looks like a lot of things that needed attention before ... are being taken up now."

Chef InSpec takes priority in CSPM charge Since Progress acquired Chef, it has made substantial changes to the company's products, as well as to personnel, such as tighter integration among the separate pieces of the Chef product portfolio, which include Chef Automate, an umbrella automation framework; Chef InSpec for security and compliance; Chef Habitat for application deployment; and Chef Infra for infrastructure management. Chef Software had pledged to unify all these pieces for years but hadn't completed the full integration when Progress bought the company. Since the acquisition, Progress has completed that work. A separate Chef Server for infrastructure management is no longer required -- Chef Automate can manage configuration for multiple organizations and apply policies and cookbooks directly. This month, Progress added Chef InSpec coverage for cloud resources such as AWS Virtual Private Clouds, cloud firewalls and cross-account security rules. It also added InSpec rule waivers for exceptions to compliance policies and direct InSpec test management via the Chef Infra client. Previously, Chef Infra could invoke Chef InSpec scans using separate audit cookbooks, but with this update, users can directly embed InSpec tests with Ruby code in regular Chef cookbooks. Sudhir Reddy Sudhir Reddy While Progress will continue to develop all of Chef's products, InSpec will be the primary focus going forward, with an eye toward competing in the increasingly popular Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) category. "In the past, you've seen us talk about infrastructure and compliance automation, but what we're evolving to is the idea of policy-based automation that encompasses compliance and infrastructure builds," Reddy said in an interview. "The CSPM space [is] where we're seeing the bulk of our growth and where we're making most of our investments."

Chef InSpec set to expand integrations Progress has already begun to lay the groundwork for its CSPM push with a unified data feed that draws from Chef Infra, Chef Compliance and Chef Automate and integrates with third-party data analytics and visualization tools such as Splunk and Elastic's Kibana. Progress has put a lot of work into what Chef started here to formalize integrations and make them more robust and adaptable. Brittany WoodsManager of server automation, H&R Block This integration previously required a do-it-yourself approach from users in most cases, according to H&R Block's Woods, and standardizing and prepackaging such integrations has a lot of potential value for users, she said. "Data is rotated faster through Chef, which runs every 30 minutes, than a typical compliance scanning system, and Chef 'knows' every detail about the infrastructure," Woods said in an interview. "Progress has put a lot of work into what Chef started here to formalize integrations and make them more robust and adaptable." As part of the Chef InSpec roadmap, Progress will expand its premium content. Woods said this is of interest to her team, which has already implemented Chef's automation profiles for federal Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) standards. Further coverage for Azure resources, such as a planned integration with Azure Policy for compliance rules enforcement in the Microsoft public cloud, would be most valuable, she said, as would coverage for PaaS services Chef traditionally hasn't been able to manage. This may be possible soon, as Progress also plans to offer an agentless version of Chef, according to conference presentations. "The STIG profiles and the ability to apply [InSpec] waivers save a ton of development time," Woods said. "It would be great to get even more of that developer overhead out of the way for Azure."