Solo.io folds API gateway in with Istio service mesh

Service mesh is poised for mainstream enterprise growth and IT vendors have begun to align it with more familiar cloud network management tools in a bid to capture customers.

Among those vendors is Solo.io, which this week blended its Gloo Edge API gateway with its Gloo Mesh packaged version of open source Istio. The two products previously worked together, but this week's release builds Gloo Edge directly into the Gloo Mesh control plane to simplify management and improve performance.

API gateways arose in the early days of cloud computing to manage traffic and security among web-based apps that communicate through REST APIs. Service mesh is an evolution of those gateways to support microservices apps, distributing traffic management and security functions to a group of software components called sidecars, which are deployed within each Pod in a Kubernetes container cluster.

Kubernetes also requires a way to allow microservices to communicate with apps and services hosted outside the cluster, especially as multi-cluster and multi-cloud management grow more common in enterprise IT. Service mesh early adopters often use Kubernetes ingress controllers to handle inbound traffic, while managing API traffic through a gateway, but Solo.io's release this week consolidates those layers.

"With any [separate] API gateway, you have two control planes to upgrade separately ... now it's less code, and you don't need to do the same thing twice," said Idit Levine, CEO of Solo.io. "It's also a little bit better performance, because a lot of people use ingress [controllers] and the API gateway as well, and now we took one hop out."

Gloo Mesh Gateway, the newly integrated gateway and service mesh product, also bundles in the Gloo Portal, which extends support for legacy applications that use the Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) for messaging. SOAP has fallen out of favor compared with REST, but many enterprise applications still use it. This integration, based on an extension to the open source Envoy sidecar, will allow the service mesh to accommodate those apps, Levine said.

Finally, Solo.io updated some features of its Gloo Mesh Enterprise packaged Istio product, adding support for automated control plane security certificate rotation and integration with external certificate providers. Solo.io will also backport fixes to critical vulnerabilities to four previous versions of open source Istio, rather than the previous three, meaning conservative enterprises don't have to upgrade between Istio versions as quickly to avoid security vulnerabilities.