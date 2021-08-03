Oracle WebLogic users get a bridge to Kubernetes deployment

Oracle WebLogic customers gained a pre-paved on-ramp to Kubernetes deployment this week in the Verrazzano Enterprise Container Platform.

Verrazzano consists of a curated stack of open source components that includes the Istio service mesh, Prometheus and Grafana observability tools and SUSE Rancher's multi-cluster Kubernetes management software. Verrazzano is supported on Oracle Cloud, in customer data centers and on third-party cloud providers such as AWS and Azure.

The product's introduction significantly lags general-purpose Kubernetes platforms that have been available for years, such as Red Hat OpenShift and VMware's Tanzu. Oracle also already offered a managed Kubernetes service on Oracle Cloud. Its major differentiation lies in support for Kubernetes deployments of Oracle WebLogic middleware on Kubernetes and prepackaged support for open source Java microservices utilities such as the Helidon framework, lightweight GraalVM application server and Coherence data management system.

"Typically, our enterprise customers have a large estate of custom applications that they've written in Java EE and they're looking to get the same DevOps benefits [as greenfield applications]," said David Cabelus, senior principal product manager at Oracle. "But they don't want to tear it all apart and start over."

Oracle already offered a WebLogic Kubernetes Toolkit to automate app migrations to a Kubernetes-ready state without a full refactoring, though some changes to API calls are required. With Verrazzano's general availability this week, Oracle WebLogic users can also get automated deployments of such apps to a prebuilt, multi-cluster Kubernetes infrastructure.

With this initial release, Oracle WebLogic, Coherence and Helidon users can get Kubernetes deployment automation including namespace creation and secrets management; mutual TLS connections and network security policy creation through Istio; deployment of Kubernetes Operators and custom resource definitions among clusters; and instrumentation with Prometheus metrics monitoring, Fluentd distributed tracing and Grafana dashboards, among other utilities.