Linkerd service mesh plans expansion post-graduation

Linkerd became the first service mesh project to attain graduated status within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, but that doesn't mean its maintainers are planning a vacation.

The project known now as Linkerd is actually the second incarnation of a service mesh first launched in 2016, built on Java and used to orchestrate virtual machines. Linkerd's creators, some of whom hailed from Twitter, coined the term service mesh at that time to refer to a web of proxy machines that carry out network management functions, overseen by a centralized control plane.

As Kubernetes, microservices and container orchestration overtook enterprise IT infrastructure between 2016 and 2018, the appeal of service mesh grew within mainstream organizations as a way to cope with the complexity of network management in cloud-native distributed systems. Linkerd 2, initially called Conduit, was introduced in 2017 to support Kubernetes-based service mesh.

Other graduated projects within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) include staples of open source cloud native computing, such as Kubernetes itself, etcd service discovery, Prometheus monitoring and Open Policy Agent for governance and security automation. Graduation requires vetting by the CNCF technical oversight committee, which assesses the project's fitness for enterprise use as well as the health of its contributor community.

"They're looking for signs of maturity, and signs of community longevity," said William Morgan, CEO of Buoyant.io, Linkerd's commercial backer. "They're looking for ways to say that if you're an end user and you're adopting this project, can you rely on this being around? Is it worth investing in?"

Linkerd service mesh roadmap targets Istio Linkerd service mesh maintainers have had to work since 2017 to close technical feature gaps with their biggest rival project in Istio, launched the same year by engineers at IBM, Google and Lyft specifically for Kubernetes. Four years ago, Istio boasted some advanced security features that Linkerd didn't, such as support for application-level network security policies. Linkerd version 2.10 earlier this year added application-level authentication support, and as of the next version 2.11 release, the project will support application-level authorization policies. These policies will govern network access permissions precisely at the microservice level, rather than tying them more broadly to shared infrastructure components. Some Istio maintainers are also working on VM support, which other service meshes such as HashiCorp Consul already support. In the coming year, Linkerd's service mesh proxies will also run on virtual machines outside Kubernetes clusters, in a sense bringing the project's history full circle to where Linkerd 1 began. "The control plane will probably always be bound to Kubernetes, but the mesh will span off-cluster resources," in future versions of Linkerd, Morgan said. Finally, Buoyant also launched the public beta of Buoyant Cloud earlier this month, joining a growing trend in service mesh SaaS. No general availability date has been set for Buoyant Cloud yet, and Morgan declined to specify how many beta users have signed on.