DevOps platforms seen as key to enterprise evolution

It's been 10 years since the first annual State of DevOps survey, but many enterprises remain mired at a midpoint on their DevOps roadmap.

That was the finding of this year's survey report, sponsored by a consortium of IT vendors including Puppet, ServiceNow, BMC, CircleCI, New Relic, Snyk and Splunk, and released this week. The report was based on responses from 2,657 IT decision makers globally, most in North America and Europe, and most hailing from organizations with between 1,000 and 10,000 employees.

"Over the last decade-plus, we've seen DevOps move through all the stages of the technology hype cycle ... Yet here we still are: researching, writing, and debating DevOps," the report states. "Because even though DevOps is everywhere, it's rarely done well at scale, particularly in the enterprise."

DevOps platforms get teams unstuck Many enterprises have reached what the report described as a middle phase of executing a DevOps roadmap: one in which organizational issues inhibit the ultimate goal of fast application deployments and efficient feedback loops that create continuous improvement. For teams at the high end of this middle phase, these blockers are entirely nontechnical, such as a failure to create sufficient feedback mechanisms or unclear DevOps roles and responsibilities, according to the report. That's where DevOps platforms come in, the report authors suggest. Teams of platform engineers build such digital platforms for enterprises -- here, the report cites a 2018 definition of the term digital platform by Evan Bottcher, head of engineering at global software consultancy ThoughtWorks: "A foundation of self-service APIs, tools, services, knowledge and support which are arranged as a compelling internal product." Some enterprises refer to these internal digital platforms as "the paved road" for developer teams -- not mandatory to use, but the easiest way to push code to production. Platform engineers, sometimes called site reliability engineers, are responsible for maintaining DevOps platforms as an internal product. Many enterprise DevOps roadmaps are stalled at a mid-level stage. Achieving a product mentality and a mindset focused on providing services to customers is also an important part of building a successful DevOps platform, the report's authors said in a virtual roundtable discussion last week. "You can give developers a set of things to assemble so that they can get on to the differentiation of what matters," said Michael Stahnke, vice president of platform at CI/CD vendor CircleCI. "We're basically making products for developers to move faster."

DevOps platform engineers as product owners However, enterprises must avoid falling into counterproductive patterns of requiring that developers must use centralized DevOps platforms at all times or letting an enterprise architecture team removed from daily IT work dictate product decisions without flexibility. DevOps platform engineers must actually market their platform products to developers, and measure their products' quality using metrics such as net promoter score rather than traditional infrastructure performance data. Few DevOps platform engineers have experience being product managers, the panelists acknowledged. My generation of infrastructure engineers is dog-paddling catch up, because in order to be a modern software team you have to treat it like a product. Charity MajorsCo-founder, Honeycomb.io "My generation of infrastructure engineers is dog-paddling to catch up, because in order to be a modern software team you have to treat it like a product," said Charity Majors, co-founder at observability vendor Honeycomb.io. This aspect of the report resonated with Andy Domeier, senior director of technology operations at SPS Commerce, a Minneapolis-based communications network for supply chain and logistics businesses. About 18 months ago, the company created a technical product owner (TPO) role specifically to instill this product mentality, and to act as a kind of technical account manager for DevOps teams after the company struggled with some aspects of communication about the digital platform. Initially, developers had to contact specific DevOps platform engineers to report feedback, depending on the infrastructure component with which they were dealing. That proved a blocker to communication between developer and platform teams, since components such as API gateways can span multiple IT disciplines. "We have a TPO that can be a single point of contact, so we've insulated the development team from needing to know who to send their feedback to," Domeier said. SPS filled this role from within its developer ranks, where a former lead developer who wanted to get into a management role now oversees a small team of TPOs. This team directs product lifecycle management for both customer-facing and internal-only services. SPS's experience highlights another key component of escaping the DevOps plateau cited by the State of DevOps report -- upper management buy-in. "That's validated in the idea that they were willing to fund this role at all," Domeier said. "Before that, the managers of the different teams responsible for the platform were doing that job ... a lot of it boils down to [prioritizing] developer experience."