Aqua adds free infrastructure-as-code security for Terraform

Aqua Security expanded its portfolio of open source tools with an acquisition that integrates a free infrastructure-as-code security scanner for HashiCorp's Terraform into its Trivy product.

The company and open source project of the same name, tfsec, was acquired by Aqua last month for an undisclosed sum, and its two co-founders have joined Aqua to help it develop further infrastructure-as-code security tools. Aqua announced the acquisition this week, and that it has integrated tfsec's Terraform scanning utility into its Trivy open source vulnerability scanning tool.

The expansion of Aqua's Trivy comes as enterprises transfer application security responsibilities to developers, a practice called "shift left" or "DevSecOps."

"The ratio of developers to security professionals is 50 to 1," said Amir Jerbi, CTO and co-founder at Aqua. "Developers are being asked to do much more than before to prepare applications to be deployed in the cloud."

Aqua, which began as a container security specialist, has expanded significantly over the last three years to cover cloud-native deployment patterns such as serverless computing, as well as multi-cloud infrastructure security with the acquisition of cloud security posture management (CSPM) vendor CloudSploit in 2019.

Aqua users could previously build Trivy vulnerability scans into CI/CD pipelines to scan Dockerfiles and Kubernetes YAML infrastructure-as-code files. The addition of tfsec will expand those checks to include HashiCorp Terraform infrastructure-as-code files as part of the CI/CD process. Aqua and tfsec's founders also plan to add Trivy scans for AWS CloudFormation infrastructure-as-code files later this quarter.