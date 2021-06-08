HashiCorp Terraform 1.0 features stability, upgrade relief

HashiCorp Terraform version 1.0, released this week, contains few new technical feature updates. But that's actually the point.

The company is known for its unconventional philosophy on what constitutes a "version 1.0" product and has spent seven years updating, supporting and marketing the infrastructure-as-code tool without this designation. Other HashiCorp products such as Nomad container orchestration and Vault secrets management also spent long periods being used in production before reaching version 1.0.

Terraform is used to define infrastructure resources using programming code, which DevOps teams can then automatically test and deploy alongside applications using the same processes. Terraform is among the most widely used such tools, with more than 100 million open source downloads to date. The HashiCorp-hosted Terraform Cloud has amassed 120,000 customers.

Despite its widespread production use, each new version of Terraform over the last three years came with significant updates, which sometimes meant a destabilizing upgrade process. Version 0.12, which featured an overhaul to the tool's HCL domain-specific language in early 2019, required users to refactor their infrastructure code. Three more versions released in 2020 added significant new technical capabilities such as efficient dependency management and improved integration with other HashiCorp tools, but they also required significant changes to Terraform workflows.

Now, HashiCorp Terraform users that upgrade to version 1.0 from version 0.14 and higher can expect a different experience, according to a keynote presentation from co-founder and CTO Mitchell Hashimoto at the vendor's HashiConf virtual event this week.

"We're focusing on interoperability, upgrades and maintenance for version 1.0 and beyond," Hashimoto said. "Any upgrades in the Terraform 1.x [series] from [version] 1.0 [on] will no longer require rewriting any existing code, and all 1.x [configurations] will be backwards-compatible."

HashiCorp Terraform 1.0 pledge: No more upgrade pain Starting with version 1.0, ­­­HashiCorp Terraform upgrades will not disrupt production workflows, a distinct contrast with upgrades between 0.x versions, according to users. "In the past we had a lot of effort to update all our internal modules and repositories after each Terraform release," said Björn Jessen-Noak, a senior cloud engineering consultant at MediaMarktSaturn, a consumer electronics retail company in Germany that maintains more than 30 Terraform modules to provision Google Cloud resources for hundreds of projects. "Now we can take care [with] the new changes per release, and each module should also work with the previous 1.x version," Jessen-Noak said. "This is especially useful when we look at this at scale -- it depends on the module and the Terraform release, but it [previously took] between 40 and 100 hours [to upgrade]." Version 1.0 also suggests improved stability for some Terraform users, who dealt with issues during past upgrades such as a bug in the Terraform 0.14.0 release in December that overlooked an ignore_changes command within some module configuration files. That bug was fixed with version 0.14.1 within a week, but it could have wreaked havoc in environments without experienced IT ops pros supervising the upgrade. Kyler Kyler "We caught it, but if we hadn't, it would've rebuilt every server in every environment, which could've been catastrophic," said Kyler Middleton, principal DevOps network architect at Veradigm, a healthcare data services company based in Chicago. Middleton sees version 1.0 as "a promise from HashiCorp that those types of scary bugs will be fewer, and they'll treat stability with extra priority over new features," they said. Terraform 1.0 will be supported for 18 months. In the open source version, this means HashiCorp will continue to investigate and fix bugs for at least that long, though fixes may be issued in future dot-releases. However, version 1.0 will be cross-compatible with Terraform state from versions 0.14 and 0.15, and will support remote state data sources from version 0.12 and later. Users will be able to run multiple versions of Terraform resources at the same time within version 1.x releases.