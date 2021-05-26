New Relic streamlines DevOps monitoring tools amid upheavals

In the midst of a tumultuous year, New Relic is updating its DevOps monitoring tools to stay relevant to cloud-native app development teams.

The SaaS vendor made steep pricing cuts last July and significantly consolidated its product line into three core offerings: a Full-Stack Observability visualization tool, Telemetry Data Platform (TDP) for data collection and an Applied Intelligence AIOps add-on.

In January, the company promoted Bill Staples, an executive who joined the company in early 2020, to president and chief product officer; as of July 1 he will replace founder Lew Cirne as CEO, according to the company's website. New Relic also laid off 160 employees, or 7% of its workforce, in April.

"In the [IT monitoring] space in general, there's a lot of pricing adjustment going on," said Stephen Elliot, an analyst at IDC. "New buying personas are starting to emerge, and customers are still getting comfortable with new product packaging."

In addition to its usual competitors such as Cisco's AppDynamics, Datadog and Dynatrace, New Relic faces competition from a burgeoning open source observability space that features tools such as OpenTelemetry, Prometheus and Grafana. New Relic joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation in May and contributed IP from Pixie, a Kubernetes auto-instrumentation company it acquired in December.

Still, as vendors seek to broaden the types of data they collect and potential users for their products, large enterprises have started to consolidate the number of DevOps monitoring tools they use in favor of shared tools that keep data consistent between app dev and IT ops teams.

New Relic has to keep showing customers value. Stephen ElliotAnalyst, IDC

Amid these market changes, SaaS vendors such as New Relic must continually rethink how they can remain appealing to customers, Elliot said.

"There's no such thing as post-sales -- it no longer applies," when users are paying for SaaS services as they go, he said. "New Relic has to keep showing customers value."