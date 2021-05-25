Atlassian Forge fills key role in cloud migration strategy

Atlassian's second attempt at a SaaS marketplace for add-on applications requires less integration work from users and offers better security, as part of the vendor's aggressive cloud migration strategy.

Atlassian Forge, in development over the last two years, succeeds Atlassian Connect, launched in 2012. It has the potential to fulfill a major requirement for enterprises that want to go along with the software vendor's push to replace on-premises versions of its products with cloud-based ones.

Parity between the third-party extensions and add-on apps available for on-premises and cloud versions of Atlassian Jira Software, Confluence and Jira Service Management has been sought after by enterprise customers since the vendor began shoring up its cloud-based products two years ago.

The Atlassian Marketplace, where users purchase third-party add-ons, plays a significant role in most customer environments, said Mike Tria, head of platform engineering for Atlassian cloud. The marketplace has more than 5,300 apps from more than 1,000 partners, and more than 60% of Atlassian's customer base has at least one add-on app installed.

Such apps were initially integrated with on-premises products in 2005 with simple but flexible plugin code. Later, Connect exposed a cloud API for partners and users to create their own add-ons for Atlassian SaaS products.

"There was a big difference between what you could do on-premises, which is pretty much anything, and with that Connect framework," Tria said. "Forge is meant to bridge that gap."

Instead of an API, Forge uses a set of serverless functions to integrate with third-party add-on apps. Rather than a "bring your own app" setup where users and partners had to run and troubleshoot add-on apps themselves, Forge uses Atlassian's cloud infrastructure to host apps and add resiliency, regulatory compliance and security features, Tria said.

"Because the [add-on] applications run next to the [Atlassian SaaS] products, we can do those tight workflows that we could only have done on-premises before," Tria said. "I can do things like synchronous blocking workflows that I could never have done with Connect."

Cloud migration strategy requires marketplace refresh Atlassian's strategic priority over the last year has been to move as many users of its on-premises software as possible to its cloud-hosted offerings. It has already made several changes to its products and pricing to encourage users to pursue a cloud migration strategy, including limiting new features such as Jira Advanced Roadmaps to cloud-based products, eliminating its midmarket Server licenses and hiking prices for on-premises Data Center versions. Now, the general availability of Atlassian Forge delivers another major piece of the work Atlassian must do to grow the use of its cloud-based products among large enterprises, said Frank Della Rosa, an analyst at IDC. "This has become a necessary channel -- last year did a lot to move the [enterprise] buying cycle to almost 100% virtual," Della Rosa said. "As companies like Atlassian start migrating legacy customers to cloud, these customers increasingly want to have self-serve access to the extensions and the add-ons that they need to get the most value from Atlassian products." While enterprise end users want self-service access, enterprise upper management and procurement departments also require centralized control over purchasing and support for security and compliance requirements. That's where Atlassian Forge's built-in support for such features will appeal most, Della Rosa said. However, hyperscale cloud vendor marketplaces are still somewhat ahead of Atlassian with support for private marketplaces and enterprise contracts for enterprise buyers, Della Rosa said. The success of Forge will depend on how well it allows the company to engage with enterprise buyers. Frank Della RosaAnalyst, IDC "Atlassian should consider that as it starts to move to more of a top-down [sales process], versus bottom-up," he said. "The success of Forge will depend on how well it allows the company to engage with enterprise buyers." Moreover, Atlassian can raise awareness and use of Forge by positioning it as a tool for cloud migration itself, rather than as one of the features companies gain only after they make the move, Della Rosa said. "They can use it to offer cloud migration apps and access to migration partners," he said. "Generally, with SaaS companies looking to migrate customers and an ecosystem to cloud, this needs to be positioned very early in that journey." Atlassian doesn't offer separate pricing plans for Forge apps, which is set by the app developer, a company spokesperson said. Forge is also not specifically meant to help developers build a migration path for customers; the company has a separate automated app migration program for that.