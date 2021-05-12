VMware Tanzu service mesh tie-in syncs multi-cloud networks

VMware has combined its Tanzu service mesh with its NSX Advanced Load Balancer to help IT teams synchronize the complex layers of network infrastructure required for cloud-native apps.

Tanzu service mesh is VMware's version of the network architecture, used with container-based microservices, which enforces network and security policy through a set of software components called sidecar proxies. VMware Tanzu service mesh creates what the vendor calls global namespaces, abstractions that coordinate application services among multiple clouds.

NSX Advanced Load Balancer comes from VMware's acquisition of Avi Networks in 2019, and includes a software-based load balancer, a web application firewall (WAF), and an ingress gateway for Kubernetes container clusters.

The two components could be used together before, but the new combination, dubbed the VMware Modern App Connectivity Solution, means that every time Tanzu service mesh SaaS users provision a new workload, they will automatically get an instance of the NSX load balancer built in, which will link applications with deeper layers of network infrastructure without separate configuration steps.

Previously, such integrations had to be set up manually to perform functions such as automated failover between Kubernetes clusters, and that manual process was error-prone, according to VMware officials.

Pere Monclus Pere Monclus

"Before, you had to go to the [Tanzu service mesh] SaaS portal and configure certain things, go to the on-premises [NSX] portal and configure other things … and pray that everything works as you thought," said Pere Monclus, CTO in VMware's network and security business unit. "Now, you just configure the global namespace policies and as workloads come, the load balancer and WAF automatically gets configured."

The new integration goes beyond simplifying setup, Monclus said -- it will make multi-cluster and multi-region failover more reliable, and means Tanzu service mesh can now provision empty Kubernetes clusters for cloud bursting when existing resources are depleted. Tying in the load balancer will also facilitate linking the service mesh to traditional VMs.

"Under the umbrella of a global namespace, we abstracted [the infrastructure] in a way that you don't have to worry about the specifics of technology," Monclus said. "You create a global namespace, and now you have a multi-cloud resilient app, with end-to-end encryption and a WAF [that] lives in the global namespace, not in a [specific] cluster."

Future releases of Tanzu service mesh this year will further expand integrations with other parts of the VMware portfolio, such as Mesh7, a startup VMware acquired in March. Mesh7 uses filters within the Envoy sidecar proxy to perform security, policy management and monitoring operations on API calls, including configuration drift and anomaly detection.