ServiceNow adds Lightstep observability as BizDevOps grows

ServiceNow has agreed to acquire observability software maker Lightstep, in a move that reflects growth in BizDevOps practices among mainstream enterprises.

BizDevOps is a workflow pattern in which non-technical workers tie their daily tasks more closely to those of DevOps teams, often using some of the same automated tools and Agile practices as software developers. Even two years ago, the term was mostly a buzzword, subject to heavy marketing hype but rare in practice.

However, this has begun to change. This is in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which sped up cloud migration and digital transformation; it's also because the nature of business has become distributed in a way that's similar to cloud-native applications, whether it's the need to accommodate remote workers or coordinate sales and deliveries to thousands of retail stores. Observability tools such as Lightstep that manage the many microservices that comprise cloud-native apps can also benefit sales, marketing and HR teams trying to manage digital businesses.

Larry Carvahlo Larry Carvahlo

"A lot of what was being done to improve developer productivity is now going into improving business productivity," said Larry Carvahlo, an analyst at IDC. "When every [store location] is different, observability becomes important to improve applications that may be very different but also have some common elements; at high scale, every percentage point you can improve performance can also bring a lot of value."

In response, IT vendors have expanded products that previously targeted DevOps teams to incorporate business workflows, from Atlassian's Workflow Manager to Salesforce's acquisitions of MuleSoft for AIOps and Slack for ChatOps.

ServiceNow has been at the forefront of this trend with the Now Platform, first rolled out in 2018 as a multi-purpose workflow tool, and since expanded to cover new types of workflows. Most recently, ServiceNow added low-code/no-code interfaces and AI-driven automation to the Quebec version of the product in March.