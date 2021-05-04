IT pros make a case for GitOps in IT governance

GitOps is still an aspirational concept for most mainstream enterprises, but some IT pros in highly regulated industries believe it's the best way to modernize IT governance.

The term refers to a set of practices that use Git code repositories as a single source of configuration and deployment data for IT infrastructure. Tools such as Flux and Argo CD, which emerged from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, link Git repositories to Kubernetes clusters for deployment, and IT vendors such as Red Hat have begun to build these tools in with Kubernetes platforms.

But the biggest hurdle to establishing GitOps within traditional enterprises is that before deploying a product, IT teams must first shift their mindset and workflows, especially in large organizations where teams use a variety of tools.

"The idea of GitOps is [that there is] no manual fumbling in production -- whatever you want in production, you put in a YAML file," said Schlomo Schapiro, chief cloud architect at a company in Germany he asked not be named. "It requires a slow change in mindset to accept that ... compliance with policies is an automation problem and not [something that requires] a manual review."

Solving this automation problem requires DevOps practitioners to translate not just infrastructure configurations but also governance policies into code and apply them using sophisticated automation tools in a programmatic manner. Some GitOps early adopters working with multiple Kubernetes clusters have encountered technical snags with configuration management as well.

Sebastian Ickler Sebastian Ickler

GitOps tools such as Flux and Argo CD also operate differently than CI/CD pipelines -- both open source projects use a "pull" approach to deployment, in which any change to a Git repository triggers a Kubernetes cluster update. This contrasts with the "push" approach used in enterprise CI/CD environments, where pipelines publish container images to Kubernetes clusters and IT teams then point applications to the latest container versions.

"We're still doing 'push' and not 'pull'," said Sebastian Ickler, platform owner of the B. Braun Health Cloud within B. Braun, an international healthcare supplier and medical device manufacturer in Germany. "Doing GitOps on Kubernetes, you have to switch the way you think about delivering your product."