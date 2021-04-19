Atlassian Jira shrinks ITSM competitive gaps with ThinkTilt

Atlassian's Jira Service Management ITSM tool will build in a low-code/no-code interface for business users through the acquisition of partner ThinkTilt.

Based in Brisbane, Australia, ThinkTilt built a GUI that automates the creation of service forms for users of Atlassian's Jira software and sells it through the Atlassian Marketplace. The tool, ProForma, works with both the Jira Software error tracking tool and Jira Service Management IT Service Management (ITSM) product, formerly known as Jira Service Desk. Post-acquisition integration for ThinkTilt will focus on the latter product, however, according to a company blog post.

The move pushes Atlassian's focus further beyond IT and DevOps into enterprise service management (ESM) for business buyers such as marketing, legal and HR departments. This strategy began in earnest with Atlassian's launch of Jira Service Management in November. Market interest in ESM has grown as the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts to remote work prompted organizations to replace informal "water cooler" knowledge sharing with shared software services.

Low-code/no-code tools, which hide most or all of the underlying programming language from non-technical users, are a core component of ESM products, and ProForma represents a key element of that low-code/no-code product model, according to one industry analyst.

Charles Betz Charles Betz

"I break it down into three subdomains," said Charles Betz, an analyst at Forrester Research who tracks ESM and ITSM products. "There's the data model, which [Atlassian] addressed with its [Mindville CMDB] acquisition; there's workflow, and Jira has always been a workflow engine; and then the third component is the forms and GUI."

Such interfaces harness code-based automation to create repeatable, well-documented workflows, but make them accessible to business units for customization, Betz said.

Still, while significant, the acquisition of ThinkTilt doesn't complete Atlassian's entry into ESM, or bring it to full parity with ESM market leaders such as ServiceNow and BMC, he added.