Log management tools add finesse to Elasticsearch

Data management and query features from log management software vendors proved crucial for two companies that found raw Elasticsearch unwieldy to use.

Log management used to be practiced mostly by bleeding-edge IT departments, but the rise of microservices applications and complex cloud-native architectures has made detailed log data collection a common requirement for mainstream enterprises.

The ELK stack, which consists of Elasticsearch for log querying, Logstash for log data collection and management and the Kibana data visualization tool, is a widely used utility for collecting, indexing and querying log data. While versatile in its raw form, Elasticsearch and the ELK stack can be cumbersome to manage for IT pros who don't have deep expertise in its native query language and log data structures.

That's where log management software vendors LogDNA and Logz.io came in over the last 18 months for a financial services firm and a web messaging startup. The vendors' products, which use Elasticsearch behind the scenes, include features such as easily accessible query interfaces and sophisticated log data parsing that improved DevOps collaboration and IT incident response for these customers.

"Some of the other competitors in the field … expose a little bit more of the Elasticsearch native [query] engine to the end user, so one has to know a bit more about how Elasticsearch works to get data out of there," said Mark Pimentel, cloud engineering lead at PlatformZero, a financial services software division of Capco, a digital consultancy company based in London. "[LogDNA] allows you to query for various information via keys and tags, elements from an index, and building a query in LogDNA was pretty rudimentary."

LogDNA simplifies queries for DevOps collaboration PlatformZero initially sought a log management software product to create a separate, access-controlled pool of data for developers and product managers who wouldn't otherwise have direct access to system logs that had been collected internally through Elasticearch. It selected LogDNA to create that data repository, in part because its simplified query interface would make information accessible for developers conceptually as well as logically. LogDNA Enterprise software melds a proprietary message brokering service called Buzzsaw with an Elasticsearch back end. This system handles log parsing, a process that sorts log files into consistent chunks of information that are easier to manipulate, store and search. It also presents its own query interface to end users through a web UI that PlatformZero staff found easier to use than the native Elasticsearch query language, Pimentel said. LogDNA is simple enough to be used by application developers who are not steeped in infrastructure management and the ELK stack, as well as release managers that work with the developers to evaluate the success of software deployments. But it's also sophisticated enough to be used by the company's site reliability engineers (SREs) in tandem with a SignalFx APM tool for incident response. SignalFx introduced a feature called Usage Quotas in March that limits the data output from various services when users query them, to cut down on cost spikes associated with broad data searches. PlatformZero rolled out this feature in production soon after it was introduced. "It doesn't so much reduce costs as it makes them more predictable," Pimentel said. The company used SignalFx before its acquisition by Splunk, and while ease of use with LogDNA's tool was paramount, Pimentel said the company would like to see the vendor add some of the advanced log management features other competitors offer to its roadmap. These include AIOps and other sophisticated log analytics functions such as post-ingestion indexing. In addition to Usage Quotas, LogDNA has data management features such as Exclusion Rules, which allow teams to choose which logs they store, as well as Extract and Aggregate Fields, which gives users the ability to view and export fields from log lines that have already been indexed. LogDNA officials did not say whether AIOps and other data analytics features are on the company's roadmap.