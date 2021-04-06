Puppet Relay links event-driven IT automation to Enterprise

Puppet has expanded an appeal to traditional enterprises for its Relay event-driven workflow software with dozens of integrations into IT automation tools, including Puppet Enterprise configuration management.

The product, previewed in beta in June 2020, is based on open source utilities such as Tekton and Knative event-driven automation, as well as the Ambassador Kubernetes API gateway. It uses these tools to trigger IT workflows in response to incidents or compliance policy violations, two use cases Puppet Relay is focused on with this initial release. Relay also includes low-code and no-code interfaces to make workflow automation features accessible to non-developers.

IT pros could piece together these tools on their own using APIs, scripts and webhooks; bleeding-edge shops with advanced GitOps pipelines and immutable containerized infrastructure arguably don't need a tool such as Relay.

But for mainstream enterprises, Puppet officials assert that something needs to reliably connect the multitude of cloud-native services available and link it to traditional infrastructure.

"If I've got four different vendors that I need to tie together to get a workflow done [and] I'm going it alone [with webhooks], I have to build four different services that are up 24/7 to always receive events," said Puppet CTO Deepak Giridharagopal. "Now I have four new things that I have to manage, which is sad, because I wanted to tie these things together [with automation] to manage less."

Puppet Relay uses Ambassador to give webhooks their own subdomains, so that every webhook receiver gets its own URL for reliability, according to Giridharagopal, and Knative to automatically spin up containers that receive events via those webhooks. It also wraps those components in a graphical interface to abstract the deeper details from the end user as desired.

"When we first heard about Relay in 2019, it was still called Project Nebula, and it was a fancy thing [built] around Puppet Bolt, but then [Puppet] really made a point of having [event-driven] triggers to start workflows without human intervention [in recent versions]," said Dries Dams, DevOps architect at Puppet partner Bryxx, a managed services provider in Belgium that tested Relay in beta and plans to use it in its managed services for customers.

"There probably are a lot of tools that do the same thing," Dams added. "But the main [appeal of Relay] is the ease of use … and all the different tools you can integrate."

Puppet Relay's event-driven integrations with third-party tools in the first release include cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Azure; monitoring tools including Datadog; DevOps tools such as Atlassian Jira; infrastructure-as-code tools such as HashiCorp Terraform, Slack for ChatOps and PagerDuty for alerting and incident response; and more.

While Puppet officials say Relay is suitable for production use as of this release, some key features are still on the roadmap. For example, Puppet engineers are still working with Tekton maintainers upstream to add support for no-code and low-code workspaces that will preserve application state, Giridharagopal said. Integration with compliance-as-code tools such as Open Policy Agent is also planned for later releases.