Sysdig adds cloud security to container observability mix

Sysdig has expanded its DevOps platform to ingest cloud security data and correlate it with container security issues in the vendor's latest move beyond its initial focus on observability.

Sysdig was among the earliest DevOps monitoring vendors -- now often described as observability vendors -- to expand into container security when it released Sysdig Secure in October 2017. It's a trend that has since caught on among competitors such as Dynatrace, Datadog and Cisco's AppDynamics, which each added security monitoring over the last year.

As of this week, the Sysdig tool now ingests AWS logs via the open source Cloud Custodian tool and Google Cloud Platform audit logs. It then correlates that data with the security information that it already collects on container workloads.

"The advantage that Sysdig has here with their existing customer base … as [it] moves into the security realm, [is that] it starts to create a holistic IT operations and security operations offering," said Sandy Carielli, analyst at Forrester Research. "It makes sense to be able to bring that together with cloud infrastructure."

Anticipating a cloud lateral movement threat Sysdig Secure DevOps now displays cloud security data through a new set of features that include a cloud security posture management (CSPM) tool for AWS and GCP; threat detection and security policy management for AWS and GCP based on Sysdig's open source Falco project; and Cloud Risk Insights, a dashboard and alerting mechanism that correlates container security issues with cloud infrastructure components in AWS and GCP. Future releases will add support for more public cloud vendors, including Azure, Sysdig officials said. Sysdig's product expansion was prompted, in part, by security research at Sysdig that found a growing risk of lateral movement attacks, in which an attacker gains access to a container and then uses that to pivot into the broader cloud infrastructure, said Omer Azaria, the company's VP of engineering. "We anticipate [this method] will be used more as more valuable data is moved to the cloud," he said. "We’ve seen it happen in our honeypots, as well as in several well-publicized attacks in recent years." These include a 2019 Capital One data breach in which attackers were able to move from a misconfigured web application firewall (WAF) to other internal AWS resources, Azaria said. However, lateral movement attacks are still more prevalent in traditional networks, according to other security researchers. Misconfiguration by cloud users can expose parts of their infrastructure to attackers, but generally, webscale public cloud infrastructure isn't as easy for attackers to access as on-premises data center networks, said Adrian Sanabria, senior risk engineer at CyberRisk Alliance in Knoxville, Tenn. "The bigger concern for people I talk to is the trustworthiness of the code running in the container and other systems," Sanabria said. "People aren't quite as aware as they should be how easy it is to compromise any number of commonly used open-source libraries." At the same time, there's no need to wait until attackers get to lateral movement attacks in public clouds, Sanabria added.