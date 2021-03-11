Mendix dumps cluttered DevOps monitoring tools for Datadog

Enterprise IT pros have become more selective about which DevOps monitoring tools they use, and thereby reaped benefits in the form of faster, more focused incident response.

IT analysts predicted this pattern would emerge as DevOps practices matured -- early on, specialized vendors emerged with products for various cloud-native technologies such as containers and Kubernetes, as well as application-level network monitoring, and IT pros found themselves using a multitude of tools -- sometimes dozens within the same infrastructure.

Over the last few years, however, monitoring vendors have merged and begun to offer product packages that encompass all three major categories of IT monitoring data: logs, metrics and traces, along with AIOps-driven correlations between them. In their most recent product releases in 2021, DevOps monitoring vendors such as New Relic and Dynatrace added interfaces that target the so-called "full-stack developer," reflecting how common that role has become.

Among IT organizations such as Mendix, a division of Siemens that markets a low-code application development platform, this broader market maturation process has also played out internally. Until six months ago, the team that runs the Mendix PaaS platform used a mix of monitoring tools, now also known as observability tools, including Grafana, Prometheus, Datadog and AppDynamics.

We want to automate the boring work, and observability is boring. Maarten Smeets Vice president, Mendix

But as the platform grew to encompass more than 4,000 customer apps running in 10 global AWS regions as well as private data centers, and on both Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry container infrastructure, the team decided to eliminate all monitoring and observability tools other than Datadog.

The Mendix infrastructure would remain complex, but the company's engineers believed they could at least simplify how they tracked its performance, freeing up developers to focus on more strategic work.

"Due to the large scale that we have, we want to have our people innovate as much as possible -- we want to automate the boring work," said Maarten Smeets, vice president of research and development and cloud deployment and operations at Mendix. "And observability is boring."