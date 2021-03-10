Kong service mesh paid version eases policy management pain

As service mesh technology is adopted by mainstream companies, vendor products such as Kong Mesh are offering them a way to bypass the toil of open source integration in exchange for a paid license.

Service mesh, which followed the mass adoption of microservices and containers, uses code packages called sidecar proxies to help IT security and observability keep up with the complex connections between distributed apps.

These proxies are managed via a central control plane that distributes IT security policy throughout the network. While service mesh hides the details of network management from developers, someone, usually an SRE or platform engineer, must set it up and manage it -- a process which can be painful for early adopters of open source projects such as Istio.

However, in the last year, Istio became more vulnerable to competition not just from other open source tools such as Linkerd but also paid products from vendors such as Kong, as well as SaaS managed service mesh offerings from vendors such as HashiCorp.

"Simplicity is a watchword in service mesh as the technology migrates … from the most capable and resourceful of digital natives to a broader base of enterprise customers," said Brad Casemore, research director at IDC. Those enterprises "are willing to pay [to] bring open-source components and projects together."

Kong Mesh adds OPA, subtracts 'configuration nightmare' Kong Mesh, based on the open source Kuma project, has expanded the incentives for paying customers in version 1.2, which shipped this week. The new release builds in another open source project, policy-as-code tool Open Policy Agent, and automatically configures the Envoy sidecar proxy for compliance with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) Publication 140-2 encryption standard. Users can put these projects together themselves, but that work can be time-consuming and prone to errors, according to a Kong service integrator partner that has so far sold Kong Mesh into about half a dozen enterprise accounts. "These organizations have huge amounts of technical debt, which makes it hard to accelerate their business," said Aaron Weikle, CEO and founder of MS3, a systems integrator in Washington D.C. that works with federal government agencies, financial services and healthcare customers. "[Kong Mesh] will help them gain velocity." Kong Mesh builds the Open Policy Agent (OPA) into its version of the Envoy proxy, so that users don't have to deploy multiple agents within the IT infrastructure to use OPA. It can also act as a central management point for IT security policy distribution using these OPA/Envoy bundles or transfer that responsibility to a third-party OPA management product such as Styra's Declarative Authorization Service. For Kong Mesh, OPA brings IT security policies for authentication and authorization at Layer 7 of the OSI Network Model, which means those policies are expressed in terms of specific applications and services rather than using IP addresses and network ports that may be used by multiple services. Layer 7 policy support has been built in to Istio from the beginning, and is planned for Linkerd with version 2.11, due out next quarter. Unlike open source competitors, Kong Mesh automates the distribution of those policies throughout multi-cluster and multi-region deployments without requiring IT pros to configure each of them separately. It also extends the service mesh and OPA to include legacy infrastructure such as virtual machines. Kong Mesh helps IT teams find their way through the fog of complex cloud-native environments, Weikle said. "If we get down into the weeds with a lot of these cloud-native technologies around containerization, you're working with multiple YAML files, trying to set them up using Helm charts, and it can get pretty complex," Weikle said. "Especially when you're dealing with 10 different possible deployment scenarios that a customer may have." One financial services Kong Mesh customer of MS3's, for example, uses the service mesh with Kubernetes, Docker Enterprise Edition, and AWS Fargate and other platforms, all spread among multiple regions. "Without that layer of abstraction, there's going to be a lot more up-front configuration and YAML buildouts, and that is a huge selling point versus being in a configuration nightmare," Weikle said.