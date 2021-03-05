Prisma Cloud hatches DevSecOps plans for Bridgecrew

Customers of Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud security products will gain DevSecOps features now that the acquisition of Bridgecrew is complete, while Bridgecrew's infrastructure-as-code community gets fresh funding.

A merger agreement between Palo Alto and Bridgecrew was signed last month to add Bridgecrew's software for developers into the wider Prisma Cloud suite and open its security-focused toolset to DevSecOps collaboration.

After the $156 million deal closed this week, the companies also disclosed plans to maintain Bridgecrew's roadmap in an appeal to developers, including its open source Checkov project, which performs static code analysis for infrastructure-as-code.

"For the last two-and-a-half years…Prisma Cloud has predominantly been focused toward the security practitioner," said Varun Badhwar, senior vice president of product at Prisma Cloud. "Now, developers and DevOps teams [are] playing a much more prominent role in cloud automation with infrastructure-as-code…[and] security teams have to better partner with developers."

Infrastructure-as-code tools such as HashiCorp's Terraform, Amazon Cloud Formation and Azure Resource Manager express in a programming language how cloud resources such as virtual machines and containers should be created. Developers can use them to manage infrastructure with the same tools they use to write applications. Such tools have become common as developers manage their own applications under DevOps, and automate complex cloud infrastructures built out of software components.

These trends gave rise to the concept of DevSecOps over the last two years, an approach to IT team organization where developers also build security into applications and code-driven infrastructure.

It hasn't been easy for previously separate teams to learn how to work together under DevSecOps, but there are signs of progress, according to one analyst.

"[IT teams] are getting more familiar with cloud platforms and their security capabilities, and upper management is aware that security is important and that they need to make security tools available to people," said Fernando Montenegro, analyst at 451 Research, a division of S&P Global. "We're just starting to 'get it' as an industry."

Bridgecrew will fill Prisma Cloud developer gaps Bridgecrew's software integrates with code repositories such as GitHub and Bitbucket where developers store infrastructure-as-code templates, as well as CI/CD tools developers use to test and deploy infrastructure-as-code, such as Jenkins and Azure Pipelines. The Checkov tool analyzes infrastructure-as-code templates for mistakes that make them vulnerable to attackers. Bridgecrew's platform adds correction suggestions, including code snippets, to help developers fix these issues before they reach production. The integration plan with Prisma Cloud will link Bridgecrew's pre-production checks with Prisma Cloud's runtime security scans. Prisma Cloud can catch vulnerabilities in infrastructure-as-code deployments that make it past Checkov. Similarly, Bridgecrew AirIAM, which helps developers set up app permissions in Terraform, will flow into Prisma Cloud's feature that detects malicious use of permissions in production. "[We want to create] a consistent set of policies for security, all the way from build time to runtime," Badhwar said. "The problem with not having that is developers have their own set of checks…security then uses a different tool and at runtime says, 'Wait a minute…' That's friction we can remove when everybody's talking the same language."